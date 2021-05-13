Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Model S Plaid Sets A New 1/4 Mile Record: 9.23 Seconds

Published

Tesla’s Model S Plaid recently set a new record for the fastest quarter-mile time of any production car, reports Drive Tesla Canada. The official record time was set on May 11, 2021, at the Autoclub Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield — four hours south of Tesla’s Fremont factory. The article noted that an attendee at the even told them that the Midnight Silver Model S Plaid set an official time of 9.23 seconds with a trap speed of 152.16 miles per hour.

This beat the previous record of 9.4 seconds that was held by the Bugatti Chiron Sport, which, at a base price of $3,260,000, is a bit pricier than the Tesla Model S Plaid, which starts at a measly (in comparison) $119,990. The time set by the Tesla is also almost a full half-second quicker than the second fastest car, the Porsche 918 Spyder.

The following list covers the top three fastest cars by 1/4 mile or 400-meter times (11 seconds or less), according to Wikipedia, as well as the new Model S Plaid’s record:

  • 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid — 9.23 seconds.
  • 2018 Bugatti Chiron Sport — 9.4 seconds.
  • 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder — 9.7 seconds.
  • 2015 McLaren P1 — 9.8 seconds.

Previously, the 2020 Tesla Model S Performance with Ludicrous Mode was 19th on the list. Tesla’s newest refresh, the Model S Plaid, made it all the way to the top spot according to the new time. Drive Tesla Canada noted that the new time record lines up almost exactly with Tesla’s targeted time and speed, which has been on the website since the new variant was announced earlier this year. According to Tesla, the quarter-mile time is 9.23 seconds at 155 mph (250 km/h) trap speed.

The article noted that the Tesla Plaid Model S quarter-mile time was quicker than the time Lucid set in its Air tri-motor prototype last year. Although, there was also a key difference. Lucid’s time of 9.245 was achieved in a completely stripped-down version of the Air, while the Model S Plaid had a full interior.

For now, there’s not any official footage of the race. Drive Tesla Canada was asked to keep its source’s identity private, so they are unable to share the footage of the run, but I have verified that Drive Tesla has seen the footage. The article did note that the footage will be shown soon and that there weren’t only Tesla employees at the track — Jay Leno was also there to film the testing session for his show, “Jay Leno’s Garage.” The article noted that he also got behind the wheel and was able to lay down a time of 9.50 seconds with the added weight of two passengers in the car during his run.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

What Will Tesla’s Cybertruck User Interface Look Like?

Originally posted on Tesla Oracle & EVANNEX. Some pretty interesting Cybertruck center touchscreen user interface visuals were leaked recently when former Tesla Head of UI...

2 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

“Lavish P.” Shows Us That Law Enforcement Isn’t Taking Autopilot Abuse Seriously

A couple days ago, a San Francisco man got himself arrested for driving around in a Tesla Model 3. Unlike most of us who...

13 hours ago

Clean Transport

Some Thoughts On Elon Musk’s SNL Appearance And How We Can Learn To Be Better Humans

We live in a time when renewable energy is on the rise and electric vehicles are becoming so mainstream that they are in the...

1 day ago

Cars

Tesla Suspends Bitcoin Vehicle Purchases Due To Environmental Impacts Of Mining & Transactions

Earlier this year, Tesla started accepting Bitcoin as a payment option for its vehicles. That has now changed. Earlier this afternoon, Tesla’s CEO, Elon...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.