Tesla Model Y Review (w/ Surprise), Cruel Idaho Policy on Wolves — CleanTechnica Top 20

The most popular new articles last week on CleanTechnica were led by a short (and unusual) Tesla Model Y review, a potential new policy in Idaho regarding wolves (yes, not our typical focus area), a certain simple hybrid, and JB Straubel’s newfound business love post-Tesla. For the whole list and to jump into the reader discussions for any of them, scroll down.

  1. Tesla Model Y Big Family Test: Mostly Good, But There Might Be One Death Star–Type Weakness
  2. Idaho’s State Senators Have Straight Up Lost Their Minds
  3. A Very Simple Hybrid That Rivals The Cleanliness of EVs Is Possible
  4. Tesla Cofounder JB Straubel: “The largest lithium mine could be in the junk drawers of America.”
  5. Should I Charge My Tesla to 80% or 90%? Or 100%?
  6. In A World Of Ever-Larger Trucks, Alpha’s Wolf Stands Out From The Pack
  7. Texas Bill SB 2718 Will Punish Tesla & EV Owners Unfairly In The Name Of “Fairness”
  8. Propella’s No Frills E-Bike Delivers Where It Counts — CleanTechnica Review
  9. Lithium-Ion Battery Care Guide — Part One
  10. How Many News Orgs & Tesla Critics Will Now Share That Autopilot Was Not On In Houston Tesla Crash?
  11. Are Traditional Automakers Still Investing In Gas & Diesel Engines?
  12. Why e-Fuels in Cars Make No Economic or Environmental Sense
  13. After 1½ Years With Tesla FSD (Only Slightly Better Than Base Autopilot), I’d Pay The $6,000 Again
  14. Toyota’s New Racecar Skips Fuel Cells & Just Burns Hydrogen (+ Why This Might Be Helpful)
  15. The Aventon Aventure Could Be The Ultimate Fat Tire Utility E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review
  16. Sandy Munro Shares His Thoughts On Why Tesla Has No Competitors, Tesla Cybertruck & Octovalve & Gigapress, & More
  17. Climate Change Is Altering Earth’s Axis & Will Cost $27 Trillion A Year, Says Swiss Re
  18. New Facts Come To Light in Houston Tesla “Autopilot” Crash (Note: Autopilot Not On)
  19. Advertising Comparison: Tesla Autopilot vs. GM Super Cruise
  20. Tesla Model 3 New #1 in Hot European Market, & Plugin Vehicles Get 16% Market Share!
Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

