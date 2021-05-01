Connect with us

Aventon Aventure e-bike
Aventon Aventure e-bike, image by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Bicycles

The Aventon Aventure Could Be The Ultimate Fat Tire Utility E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Aventon is launching an exciting new fat tire e-bike, and we worked with Aventon to secure one ahead of time to enable us to bring you a full review on launch day. “It’s a majestic beast of an ebike with exciting, first-to-market technology that gives riders features they’ve been asking for since we launched our company,” Adele Nasr, Aventon Chief Marketing Officer, said.

Aventon Aventure e-bike

Aventon Aventure e-bike

The all new Aventon Aventure was built to dominate the fat tire e-bike space, and from the specs alone, it is clear Aventon has built an absolute tank of a bike. The Aventure sports massive tires, a larger than standard 720 watt-hour battery that powers a motor pushing out an impressive 750 watts average with peak power output of up to 1,130 watts.

Disclaimer: Aventon sent us the Aventure free of charge for the purposes of performing this review.

Aventon Aventure e-bike

The Aventure showed up in an oversized bike shipping box. It’s a fitting container for a bike that takes everything to the extreme. Popping the lid off the box, the massive tires and bulbous step-through frame are exposed, filling the room with their presence.

The larger box allows for the bike to arrive mostly assembled, with only a handful of items that need to be affixed to the bike before its maiden voyage. Its 73-pound weight makes moving it around a bit cumbersome, but that’s easily remediated by cutting the box to extract the bike instead of trying to lift it out. Aventon has put together a fantastic assembly video that makes getting the Aventure put together correctly a breeze.

Aventon Aventure e-bike

After the assembly, we threw it on the charger for a few hours and it was time to hit the streets. Powering the bike up requires the power button on the battery to be pushed first before depressing the power button on the control pad for a few seconds. The bright full color display pops on, with the speed, power setting, and battery level queued up front and center.

The amount of power laid down by the motor can be adjusted with a quick tap of the – / + buttons on the control pad. At each level, the motor engages with a smooth ramp up, naturally stepping in sync with the power being applied by the humans to the pedals.

Aventon Aventure e-bike

When the situation calls for it, a tap of the left-mounted thumb throttle immediately summons the full power of the motor. It’s handy for climbing short hills, getting started from a stop, or to put a postage stamp on an upcoming jump before you send it.

The Aventure sports massive 26″ x 4″ fat tires that make it a serious force to be reckoned with. The pair of e-bike-rated Kenda Krusade tires provide a massive amount of traction regardless of the terrain and for that reason, are some of our favorite fat tires to roll on. As tires get larger, the maximum pressure generally decreases, so we recommend adding some sort of tube protection

Aventon Aventure e-bike

The Aventure’s oversized step-through frame pairs nicely with the enormous tires for a solid bike that rides confidently in nearly any terrain. Blasting across town, the motor has plenty of power, allowing the rider to tune the output to the menu for the day. Riding 2 miles down to the grocery store but don’t want to break a sweat? We cranked up the pedal assist to 5 and made quick work of the trip. The trip took about the same amount of time as it would to drive, but brought more smiles to each of the miles.

Taking the bike off-road, the Aventure was able to spread its wings and fly. The Zoom Forgo front suspension fork provides just over 3 inches of travel that stacks onto the cushion from the oversized tires for a feeling of flying through the trail. We’re seeing more and more e-bikes on trails and with regulations evolving so quickly, it’s worth confirming that e-bikes are allowed on trails in your area before diving into the dirt on one.

Aventon Aventure e-bike

Riding through dirt and off-road obstacles was an absolute joy on the Aventure. It gobbled up all the small bumps and rocks on the trail, whether we were charging up tight singletrack or blasting down a fire road.

The Aventure ships as a class 2 e-bike, capable of supporting a top speed of 20 miles per hour with either pedal assist or the thumb throttle. It can be upgraded to a class 3 e-bike with a quick tweak of the settings in the onboard display. The throttle can also be removed for those who don’t like the idea of a throttle and for those living in areas where they are not permitted.

Aventon Aventure e-bike

Aventon also sent us a set of racks for the Aventure, transforming it from a trail monster into an absolute sport utility vehicle. These racks add a significant amount of space on the bike to carry gear, groceries, or grub to wherever your next adventure takes you. We used it to haul groceries back from our local store, to more comfortably take our computers around town, and to haul packages to the post office.

The front rack can support up to 20 pounds and the rear can carry an additional 55 pounds for a total capacity that hints at the capability of this beastly package. Of course, not everyone needs the SUV of e-bikes. Some people just want to get around town efficiently and quietly. Buy a different e-bike. The Aventure is for people who take life head on. To bring everything AND the kitchen sink AND the refrigerator on their next adventure.

We had a blast on the Aventure and can’t wait to see what the team at Aventon comes up with next. Head over to the Aventon Aventure’s online home to get all the juicy details or to order one for yourself for $1,899.

Aventon Aventure E-Bike Specs

  • Motor: 750W (Sustained), 1130W (Peak) Motor
  • Range: Estimated 45 mile per charge
  • Battery: 48v, 15Ah (720 Wh) color-matched removable battery using Samsung cells
  • Charge time: 48V, 3 Amp fast charger delivers a full charge in 4-5 hours
  • Pedal Assist: 5 Levels
  • Sensors: Cadence Sensor, Speed Sensor
  • Lighting: Integrated handlebar-mounted LED headlight and rear frame-mounted tail light
  • Display: Full color BC280 LCD Smart Easy Read Display with Backlight w/integrated Aventon phone app connectivity (Apple App store, Google Play store)
  • Fork: Zoom Forgo, 80mm travel with lockout
  • Saddle: Aventon by Velo
  • Brakes: Bengal Ares 3 Hydraulic Disc Brakes, 180mm Rotors
  • Tires: Ebike rated 26″ x 4″ Kenda Krusade w/reflective sidewalls
  • Handlebars: Aluminum 31.8mm, 680mm
  • Stem: Threadless, 31.8mm, 7 Degree Rise
  • Ebike Class: Can be configured as a class 1 to class 3 e-bike
  • Sizes:
    • Small for riders from 5’1″ – 5’9″
    • Medium for riders 5’7″ – 6’1″
    • Large for riders from 5’11” – 6’6″
  • Colors: Camouflage Green, Fire Black, Electric Red, SoCal Sand
  • Capacity: Maximum rider weight: 250 lb, Cargo capacity: 55 lb
  • Weight: 73 lb
  • MSRP: $1,899
