Tesla Model Y efficiency vs Tesla Model 3 efficiency
Tesla Model 3 in front, Tesla Model Y behind. Photo by Zach Shahan / CleanTechnica.

Tesla Model Y vs. Model 3 Range & Efficiency Test (Video)

How do Tesla Model 3 efficiency and Tesla Model Y efficiency compare? Let’s have a look.

Originally published on Tesla Oracle & EV Annex.

The Tesla Model 3 was a major milestone for the electric vehicle world. It proved that smaller, more affordable EVs can have a range of above 300 miles (482 km). Since the first Model 3 produced in July 2017, it’s spread across continents — now it’s virtually everywhere. In fact, in the company’s recent Q1 report, Tesla announced that the Model 3 is now the best-selling premium sedan in the world.

Tesla Model 3 efficiency changesRow of Tesla Model 3s. (Source: Zach Shahan / CleanTechnica)

But how does it stack up against its newer sibling, the Model Y? YouTuber Andy Slye took his 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD and a 2020 Model Y Performance on a road trip to compare the range of both of these vehicles (video below).

It turns out that when Andy purchased his Model 3 LR AWD in 2018, the range of the vehicle was 310 miles (499 km). Now with the latest software and hardware optimization and a slightly bigger 82 kWh battery pack, the 2021 Model 3 Long Range has an EPA estimated range of 353 miles (568 km).

EPA estimated ranges: 2020 Model Y LR AWD, Model Y Performance, 2021 Model 3 LR AWD, and 2021 Model Y LR AWD (Source: fueleconomy.gov)

As noted in the chart above from the EPA website, the 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD has the best fuel economy — 134 MPGe vs. 121 MPGe for the 2020 Model Y and 125 MPGe for the 2021 Model Y.

Just last year, the Model 3 LR AWD also had a fuel economy of 121 MPGe. In turn, Tesla has significantly improved the energy consumption of the newer 2021 model year cars, especially the Model 3.

The EPA comparison also shows that the Model 3 has an efficiency of 25 Wh/mile (watt-hours per mile) vs. the 2021 Model Y’s 27 Wh/mile. Since both the Model 3 and Model Y have the same battery pack (82 kWh), the Model 3 should be the winner of range and energy consumption efficiency in this comparison.

Tesla Model 3 vs. Tesla Model YTesla Model 3 vs. Tesla Model Y. (Source: Zach Shahan / CleanTechnica)

Let’s watch what results Andy Slye and his friend get out of their Model 3 vs. Model Y road trip of 360 miles (~580 km) from Louisville, Kentucky, to Asheville, North Carolina. A quick side note: I agree with Andy — when purchasing an electric vehicle or Tesla, most people should consider the vehicle with the most range if it comes within their budget.

With the launch of the 2021 Tesla Model 3 refresh, the difference of range between the Model 3 LR AWD (353 miles) and Model 3 Performance (315 miles) is 38 miles. This difference is more than what Andy described in the video, most likely because the video was recorded a few months back.

A word of caution though: Many factors can impact the range of an electric vehicle, including: size/weight; aerodynamics; passenger/cargo load; incline/decline position; weather; speed; use of AC or heater; and life of battery. Please keep this in mind, as these variables can alter outcomes during tests like this one.

Here’s the video:

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
