Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Air Quality

Lithium Systems Acquires 123 Ton eDumper Project

Published

The fully electric eDumper you see here was developed by eMining AG, and it’s one of the largest electric vehicles on Earth. It weighs 123 tons. It has a 65 ton payload capacity, too — so, roughly 130 “half ton” pickup trucks for the 150/1500 naming variety. It’s really big, in other words, and uses some clever technology to ensure that it uses almost no grid-sourced energy. Now, after several years of testing, the eDumper project has been acquired by Lithium Systems, and they’re ready to push the project forward in a big way.

Image courtesy Lithium Systems.

So, Lithium Systems bought the project from the developers. Got it — news reported. But what a project!

Originally commissioned to work at a Ciments Vigier SA limestone quarry in Switzerland, the eDumper began life as a Komatsu HD605-7 diesel heavy duty dump. eMining AG converted the HD605-7 to “eDumper” spec using li-ion batteries and a kinetic energy recovering system sourced from (you guessed it) Lithium Systems. The idea being that you could drive the eDumper up the steep incline of the quarry taking full advantage of the electric motors’ low-end torque, then load it up with 65 tons of raw materials, and essentially ride the brakes down, converting all that mass + gravity into electricity to recharge the 700 kW NMC lithium battery power pack.

Sounds neat, right? The really neat part of this is that it all works! Indeed, the eDumper has been in daily use for over two years now, and has saved more than 50,000 liters of diesel annually thanks to its electric power. Even better, the eDumper actually generates more energy than it uses, and the excess electrical energy that’s generated goes back into the grid to power the rest of the jobsite with gravity-source, CO2-free electricity!

If you can’t tell from reading this, I am positively hyped about the eDumper — and, let’s be honest, it’s fun to say “eDumper” — but that’s just me. What do you guys think, is the eDumper gravity-as-generator concept something you think would have a use in other areas, or is this the V2G concept pretty much at peak? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know.

eDumper in Action

Source | Images:  Lithium Systems, via International Mining.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Tesla Megapack Tesla Megapack

Batteries

Battery Rush Is 21st Century’s New Gold Rush — And Tesla’s Big Future Revenue Source?

In 1848, gold was first discovered in California. In 1859, the U.S. oil industry began when the first well was drilled in Pennsylvania. Back...

2 days ago

Clean Transport

Zero-Emission Trucks: Industry & Environmentalists Call for Binding Targets for Infrastructure

Originally published on Transport & Environment. By Eoin Bannon This press release is available in English, Italian, and Polish. Truck makers and environmentalists have joined forces...

April 18, 2021

Cars

Will Every New Car & Truck In USA Be Electric By 2035?

Originally published on EV Annex. The U.S. lags behind China and Europe in the transition from internal combustion engine to battery-powered cars. There are...

April 16, 2021

Clean Transport

You Can Now Buy An Electric Ambulance

In the market for an ambulance? How about an electric one!

April 15, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.