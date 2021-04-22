Cadillac Lyriq Will Be Available In Early 2022 Starting At $59,990

This September, customers will be able to place an order for the new Cadillac Lyriq, the company’s first all electric car. Built in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Lyriq deliveries will begin in the first half of 2022. In a press release dated April 21 (one day prior to Earth Day — well played, Cadillac!), the company released official photos of the production car, which show the car with smaller wheels and larger side view mirrors than those on the concept car. The driver’s view of the interior will be filled by the 33″ wide LED first shown on the concept car. The Mercedes EQS offers a full width digital display but at a much higher price. Expect similar designs from other manufacturers as the “car as computer” revolution continues. The Lyriq will start at $59,990, which includes the destination charge.

“Throughout the next decade, Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through a series of exciting new electric vehicles, and it all begins with LYRIQ,” said Rory Harvey, vice president, Global Cadillac. “The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ’s stunning design and artfully integrated technology combined with GM’s Ultium Platform will deliver a high-performance luxury experience unlike anything that has come before it, setting a new standard for Cadillac.” (Note: Cadillac insists on spelling its new car in ALL CAPS. We prefer to use standard English conventions.)

Cadilac says the Lyriq will come with a 12-module 100 kWh battery in a rear-wheel drive Ultium platform that has 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. It expects the car to have a useful range of more than 300 miles. It will be able to charge at up to 190 kW — enough to add 76 miles of range in about 10 minutes. It will have an onboard 19.2 kW charger which can add 52 miles of range for every hour the car is plugged in at home.

“Thanks to the modular and highly flexible Ultium Platform that powers LYRIQ, along with advanced virtual development tools, Cadillac has been able to accelerate development and put more real-world miles on prototypes sooner than expected,” said Jamie Brewer, LYRIQ chief engineer. “It’s exciting to see our objectives realized on the road — and it means we are on track to bring this pioneering electric luxury vehicle to customers nine months earlier than originally planned.”

The Lyriq will come with a Regen on Demand feature controlled by a paddle located on the steering wheel. When higher levels of regenerative braking are used, one pedal driving will be possible — one of the features EV drivers like most about electric cars but one that drivers of conventional cars know nothing about. SuperCruise, which permits hands-free driving on certain highways, will be an available option along with 22″ split spoke Reverse Rim alloy wheels. Satin Steel Metallic or Stellar Black Metallic will be the first exterior colors offered, complemented by either a Sky Cool Gray or Noir interior. The Lyriq will come standard with Cadillac’s Active Noise Cancellation system.

Cadillac is very proud of its distinctive black crystal grille. “We wanted to give the vehicle a face, making sure it looks distinctly Cadillac,” said Smith. It features vertical headlamps, a claimed industry first.

Harvey told CNBC that Cadillac will not introduce any more new models powered by gasoline engines after the launch of the redesigned Escalade this year. “We will be leaving this decade as an EV brand as things stand today. We will not be selling ICE vehicles by 2030.” His remarks indicate that Cadillac will not be investing in conventional powertrains going forward or in its current model lineup other than regularly scheduled mid-cycle refreshes.

Some of us have been skeptical of Cadillac’s — and General Motor’s — plans to go all electric, but it appears those plans are serious. The infernal combustion engine is reaching the end of the line. The EV revolution is picking up the pace and is about to run over those who refuse to get out of the way. From now on at Cadillac, it is full speed ahead into the electric car future. Who could have imagined such a thing just 5 years ago? (If you said “Elon Musk,” go to the head of the class.)