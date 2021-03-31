Mercedes-Benz EQS Details Released Ahead Of Official Reveal

Car companies love to sprinkle bread crumbs in the path of the automotive press leading up to the official introduction of new models. It guarantees them more media coverage and it works. This story is proof! The Mercedes-Benz EQS battery electric sedan is now just two weeks away from its official introduction and the company is dropping plenty of hints about the car in the lead up to that event.

Introducing The Hyperscreen

Tesla started the whole “car as computer” trend with the 2012 Model S. Now Mercedes has taken that concept to its logical conclusion — an enormous digital display the stretches all the way across the car from A pillar to A pillar. Mercedes calls it the Hyperscreen and that is no overstatement. It features a digital gauge cluster in front of the driver, a huge center touchscreen, and a separate screen in front of the passenger that displays assorted bits of whimsy to watch along the way. In total, the optional Hyperscreen covers more than two square feet of space. Owners of the standard EQS will have to make do with a separate digital gauge cluster and center touchscreen. Oh, the shame of it all. Here’s what the two dashboards will look like inside the finished car.

The EQS will feature an almost infinitely customizable viewing experience backed up artificial intelligence and a voice command interface. Want to check to see if you closed the garage door when you left home? Just say “Hey, Mercedes” and your inquiry will be processed smoothly and swiftly in the background while you drive. Mood lighting throughout the cabin can be adjusted to suit any occasion while a 17-speaker, 700-watt sound system fills the interior with your choice of musical accompaniment.

For years, critics have complained that the Tesla Model S does not offer the level of luxury Mercedes owners are used to. Now the EQS has raised the bar and redefined what a luxury automobile in the electric car era should be. Of course, all that luxury comes at a price and we will find out the final pricing details during the car’s official reveal on April 15.

World’s Most Aerodynamic Production Car

According to Inside EVs, the Mercedes EQS will be the world’s most aerodynamic production car with a drag coefficient of just 0.20 Cd. By comparison, the Lucid Air sedan checks it at 0.21. With its 108 kWh battery, it should be capable of traveling 4.03 miles per kilowatt-hour — not the best of all but pretty darn good for a large luxury sedan. Range is expected to be 435 miles WLTP. EPA estimates are not yet available.

The company hasn’t released official photos of the production ready EQS yet, but it has provided some hints, such as in this side view of the car devoid of camouflage except for front and rear end details. It is clear the EQS did not achieve is ultra-low aerodynamic efficiency by plunking a Bucky Beaver grill onto the front of the car the way a certain German luxury car competitor has done. Smooth and svelte, the EQS has none of the creases, crinkles, slashes, and gashes so popular in the world of automotive design today.

The EQS is intended to be every bit the equal of the conventional Mercedes S Class sedan. Its price may be in the “If you have to ask, you can’t afford it” range, but it will be true to the company’s roots and put those other German car companies to the test when it comes to offering premium cars in the electric car era. After the official unveiling on April 15, we will update you with more information about the EQS.

