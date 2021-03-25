Connect with us

electric motorcycles Kenya Kiri EV
Electric Motorcycle Startup Kiri EV Scaling Up After 12 Month Pilot In Nairobi

Kiri EV is an electric vehicle startup based in Nairobi, Kenya. It was founded by Christopher Mukiri Maara. The name Kiri was inspired by his middle name, Mukiri, which means “The Quiet One” — which is pretty cool since electric vehicles are quite silent.

“We are working to prove that electric vehicles will play a big role in the future of transportation across Africa. Our mission is to lead the electric revolution across Africa by challenging the status quo of the current motor industry; one segment at a time. Our business consists of assembling and selling electric 2 and 3 wheelers, public and private charging and swap stations, as well as after-sales support with the objective of providing holistic end-to-end services that ensure of customers get the full potential of their electric vehicles,” says Chris.

Kenya electric motorcycles Kiri EV

“I have always been an energy enthusiast and I run a solar and pico hydro installation company. When we came across electric motorcycles, we thought it would be perfect fit plus it’s the direction the world needs to move towards, and we didn’t want Kenya to be left behind.” EVs and PV are a match made in heaven, and Kenya is in a very good position to capitalise on the abundance of renewable energy sources. Kenya’s energy mix is made of 90% renewables including, wind, hydro, solar and geothermal.

electric motorcycle Kenya EV Kiri

Kiri has been piloting for the last 12 months and is now taking pre-orders for several models and letting clients test ride them as they work to ramp up. “We currently have 10 bikes on the ground, that have been piloting with and  aim to have 300 by end of the year. We will also start working on the  rolling out of our swap stations and charging infrastructure.”

Like many startups entering the Kenyan electric motorcycle space, Kiri is targeting the motorcycle taxis popularly known as boda bodas. Kiri is also targeting the general public as well corporate clients. “We are open to those who want to go electric and that’s why we have the widest model range offered by any EV company in Kenya, with something for everyone. We have three models — the Funstar scooter, the normal Nomad motorcycle, and the sporty looking Moran. We are currently selling outright, as we onboard financing partners who will do the lease to own model for our clients.”

electric cargo motorcycle Kiri EV Kenya

The average range is 70–80 km with a single battery, and there will an optional second battery extending this to 150 km. The top speed is 70 km/hr. The  scooter can do 80 km/hr. Carrying capacity is 200 kg. The electric motorcycle has a 3kW motor with a 72V 30 Ah battery (LFP), disc brakes, and LED lights.

 
 
Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai has been fascinated with batteries since he was in primary school. As part of his High School Physics class he had to choose an elective course. He picked the renewable energy course and he has been hooked ever since. At university he continued to explore materials with applications in the energy space and ending up doing a PhD involving the study of radiation damage in High Temperature Gas Cooled Nuclear Reactors. He has since transitioned to work in the Solar and Storage industry and his love for batteries has driven him to obsess about electric vehicles.

