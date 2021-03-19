 Tesla’s Phone App Lets Owners Remotely Melt Snow Off Their Cars (video)

Originally published on Tesla Oracle & EV Annex.

Tesla’s all-electric cars have some super-helpful climate features that many other carmakers have yet to offer in their cars. Some examples include Dog Mode, Camp Mode, and remotely preconditioning the vehicle (more on this below) using the automaker’s mobile app.

Want some proof? It turns out an owner of a Model 3 recorded a video of his car covered in snow while his Tesla was able to melt the ice on its windshield, glass roof, and windows using the pre-heating function. Tesla shared this video via the company’s official Twitter account and it quickly went viral:Since these climate features can be turned ON or OFF remotely via the phone app (iOS or Android), a Tesla can be cooled or heated without leaving your home or office.

If you’re wondering how much time it took to melt the ice and snow from the car, it turns out that it only took a few minutes. In fact, there’s another video of a Canadian Tesla owner who got his Tesla Model 3 ready to drive after melting the snow over it in just 5 minutes. The temperature outside was -34°C (-29.2°F) and -24°C (-11.2°C).

Teslas are great for the winter season — despite being electric cars. And now, with the heat pump introduced in every new Tesla produced, they’re even more efficient in the snow and cold.

Being a Silicon Valley–based car company, Tesla is taking full advantage of state-of-the-art software tech. Via over-the-air (OTA) software updates, Tesla is able to improve the features and overall behavior of its entire global fleet. In contrast, many legacy automakers have yet to demonstrate this sort of software prowess (yet).

