Tesla Takes Its Semi To The Track (Video)

In a video on Twitter, Tesla shared footage of its Semi electric truck racing around the track. Tesla’s video featured an updated version of the Semi which had a lovely white paint scheme. The majestic beast owned the Fremont Factory’s test track during what seemed to be just before dusk. The golden rays of the sun danced upon the Semi as it soared down the track.

Tesla Joy pointed out that it sounded like a jet taking off on the runway — and she’s right! From what we can tell from the video, it seems that the Tesla Semi may not be as quiet as its sister vehicles — and that’s okay, it’s bigger.

During Tesla’s Q4 2020 earnings report, Tesla announced that it would deliver the first Tesla Semi by the end of 2021. And last month, Sawyer Merritt shared his thoughts in a Twitter thread. He’d had a chat with a source from a U.S. Tesla supplier who started working on Semi-related stuff in Q4 2020. The supplier, unnamed, told Sawyer that the body of the Semi will be built in Fremont but that the final assembly will be at Giga Nevada in 2021 and in Giga Texas in 2022. You can read that full thread here.

Twitter user “Christian” spotted the Tesla Semi back towards the end of February. Christian noted that it was dead silent. So, we’ll have to see how much of the extra sound we just heard in a video from Tesla came from an oversensitive mic versus a spaceship-sounding Semi powertrain.

Here are a few more screenshots from the new Tesla video:

 
 
Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

