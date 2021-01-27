Tesla To Start Deliveries Of The Semi This Year

January 27th, 2021 by Johnna Crider

In Tesla’s Q4 2020 Earnings Report, Tesla announced that it is excited to ramp up the updated Model S and Model X as well as deliver its first Tesla Semi by the end of the year. Yes, you read that right. The Tesla Semis are coming!

Tesla noted that it expects to achieve a 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries and could grow even faster in some years. Tesla expects this to be the case for 2021.

If all goes to plan, Tesla will remain on track to start deliveries from Giga Berlin and Giga Texas this year.

The Planet Is Ready For The Tesla Semi

Last November, Pride Group Enterprises announced that it placed a reservation for 150 Tesla Semi trucks along with the option to buy 350 more depending on how the first batch works out, as well as financing availability. That order followed Walmart Canada’s 130-truck reservation in September. Walmart plans to include Tesla Semi trucks as a part of its “zero emissions by 2040” goal, and this isn’t the company’s first Tesla Semi order. In 2017, it placed an order for 15 Tesla Semi trucks after Tesla unveiled the model.

In 2008, the Union of Concerned Scientists pointed out that transportation is a major source of air pollution in the US. With EVs, we have come a long way since 2008 but still have a longer way to go to fully clean our air from all the smog caused by tailpipe emissions.

GeoTab noted that a study published in Environmental Science & Technology found that large trucks were the biggest source of black carbon emissions. Governments around the world are making positive changes through a mix of climate policy and the use of efficient technology. With the Tesla Semi trucks being on track for delivery this year, it is pretty much safe to say that these are long-awaited and will make a difference once the trucking industry starts to make the switch to EVs.

Some already have, but Tesla is the leader of this industry and the Semi will have an effect on the trucking industry similar to Tesla’s passenger EVs have had on the automotive industry. It’s truly something to look forward to.

Photos by Kyle Field/CleanTechnica











Complete our 3-minute reader survey!

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTech Talk Episode