Grimes Drops Her WarNymph Collection, With Percentage Of Proceeds Going To Carbon180

Grimes has dropped her new WarNymph collection in collaboration with Nifty Gateway, which is a marketplace for buying and selling Nifties — “digital items you can truly own.” It’s the premier marketplace for rare digital artwork.

The marketplace was founded with the mission to make Nifties accessible to everyone. It teams up with top artists and brands to create collections of limited edition and high-quality Nifties that are exclusively available on its platform. Grimes is the latest artist Nifty Gateway has teamed up with.

In this project with Nifty Gateway, Grimes dropped her WarNymph collection. WarNymph is the Goddess of Neo-Genesis who battles the destructive forces of obsolete ideas and systematic decay that threatens the future. WarNymph embodies the power of perpetual regeneration that manifests in a state of infinite infancy — where she sheds her old skin of corruption. You can learn more about WarNymph here.

The visual art is also accompanied by Grimes’ beautiful ethereal music. Of the two pieces of art, I really think my favorite is Mars. You can listen and see the art directly here.

How This Benefits Carbon180

Grimes is donating a percentage of the proceeds from the WarNymph NFT sales to Carbon180. As you may recall, this isn’t the first time she has supported this nonprofit organization. Last year she shared on Instagram that she hated the environmental footprint of producing merch. Partnering with Carbon180 is her way of helping to offset that.

Carbon180 is a nonprofit organization that partners with policymakers, scientists, and businesses around the world to create a world that removes more carbon than it emits. Carbon180 sees a world where climate change is stopped and economic prosperity is driven by innovative farmers, foresters, and businesses that are pulling carbon from the sky. You can learn more about Carbon180 here.

Grimes’ Other Projects Benefitting Carbon180

Grimes currently has an eBay store that sells her art and donates all of the proceeds to Carbon180. She started with her coloring book (which I have a copy of), which was priced at $20. From what I can tell, it seems that she’s sold out of those. She has other items with a variety of price ranges. You can read more about how she is selling her art to benefit Carbon180 here.

No New Clothes

This wearable art project created by Grimes features her original artwork and isn’t your normal silkscreened project. Each t-shirt is a piece of art. Her art is silkscreened by hand onto vintage tees and each shirt has an environmentally conscious message from the ’80s or ’90s. You can read more about this line here.

If Carbon180 is something you would like to contribute to, you can donate to the organization directly here.

