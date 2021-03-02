Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cleantech News

Grimes Drops Her WarNymph Collection, With Percentage Of Proceeds Going To Carbon180

Published

Grimes has dropped her new WarNymph collection in collaboration with Nifty Gateway, which is a marketplace for buying and selling Nifties — “digital items you can truly own.” It’s the premier marketplace for rare digital artwork.

The marketplace was founded with the mission to make Nifties accessible to everyone. It teams up with top artists and brands to create collections of limited edition and high-quality Nifties that are exclusively available on its platform. Grimes is the latest artist Nifty Gateway has teamed up with.

In this project with Nifty Gateway, Grimes dropped her WarNymph collection. WarNymph is the Goddess of Neo-Genesis who battles the destructive forces of obsolete ideas and systematic decay that threatens the future. WarNymph embodies the power of perpetual regeneration that manifests in a state of infinite infancy — where she sheds her old skin of corruption. You can learn more about WarNymph here.

The visual art is also accompanied by Grimes’ beautiful ethereal music. Of the two pieces of art, I really think my favorite is Mars. You can listen and see the art directly here.

How This Benefits Carbon180

Grimes is donating a percentage of the proceeds from the WarNymph NFT sales to Carbon180. As you may recall, this isn’t the first time she has supported this nonprofit organization. Last year she shared on Instagram that she hated the environmental footprint of producing merch. Partnering with Carbon180 is her way of helping to offset that.

Carbon180 is a nonprofit organization that partners with policymakers, scientists, and businesses around the world to create a world that removes more carbon than it emits. Carbon180 sees a world where climate change is stopped and economic prosperity is driven by innovative farmers, foresters, and businesses that are pulling carbon from the sky. You can learn more about Carbon180 here.

Grimes’ Other Projects Benefitting Carbon180

Grimes currently has an eBay store that sells her art and donates all of the proceeds to Carbon180. She started with her coloring book (which I have a copy of), which was priced at $20. From what I can tell, it seems that she’s sold out of those. She has other items with a variety of price ranges. You can read more about how she is selling her art to benefit Carbon180 here.

No New Clothes

This wearable art project created by Grimes features her original artwork and isn’t your normal silkscreened project. Each t-shirt is a piece of art. Her art is silkscreened by hand onto vintage tees and each shirt has an environmentally conscious message from the ’80s or ’90s. You can read more about this line here.

If Carbon180 is something you would like to contribute to, you can donate to the organization directly here.

 
 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New CleanTechnica Podcasts

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Johnna is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

EV Press Releases

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

My Hometown — Shreveport, Louisiana — Has Been Without Water For Days

The winter storm has affected most of the U.S. South, and Texas has been in the spotlight thanks to its disastrous leadership — blaming...

February 22, 2021

Cleantech News

Johnson Controls Joins Amazon’s Climate Pledge For Net-Zero Carbon Emissions By 2040

Johnson Controls, a company that produces fire, HVAC, and security equipment for buildings, announced today that it joined The Climate Pledge, which is a...

February 17, 2021

Climate Change

Top 10 Things We Learned About Climate Change In 2020

Every year, Future Earth, the Earth League, and the World Climate Research Programme collaborate on a report that summarizes the most important developments in...

February 4, 2021

Policy & Politics

Greta Thunberg Tells World Leaders To Stop With Flowery Speeches And Start Doing

Greta Thunberg has tough words for the world leaders meeting in Davos, Switzerland this year. They are not likely to appreciate what she has...

January 27, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.