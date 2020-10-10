Grimes Is Selling Her Art To Benefit Carbon180

October 10th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s partner, Grimes, is a talented musician and artist who is using her art for good. Grimes teamed up with gallerist Michele Maccarone to create an art show, but Covid-19 stopped the show and the duo decided to do something to benefit charity. The charity, Carbon180, is working on carbon capture in farming. Overall, with this project, Grimes is using her art and music to raise awareness for the fight against the climate crisis, and other charities or projects may benefit in the future.

In her post on Instagram, Grimes shared the reason why she started working with Michele. “I hate the environmental footprint of producing merch so that’s been a huge priority in producing all this stuff.” She also says that everything is limited edition except the coloring book/poster book and that everything is sustainably produced.

Carbon180

Carbon180 is an NGO that is partnering with policymakers, scientists, and businesses around the world to create a world that removes more carbon than it emits. Carbon180 sees a world where climate change is stopped and economic prosperity is driven by innovative farmers, foresters, and businesses that are pulling carbon from the sky.

Through partnering with experts and those who have the power to create changes across industries, Carbon180 is elevating three essential pillars of economic transformation:

Accelerated research. Smart business practices. Effective policies.

Some of the ways Carbon180 has helped include an entrepreneur-in-residence fellowship. This helps to prepare leaders to go out there and make a difference in the trillion-dollar carbon removal industry. Carbon180 also supports the development of innovative climate policy, which supports the deployment of new carbon removal technology. It partners with farmers and ranchers in the Rocky Mountain states to overcome barriers to soil health. In a report titled Building A New Carbon Economy, Carbon180 lays out its plan.

Through the New Carbon Economy Consortium, Carbon180 created an alliance of universities, national labs, and NGOs who work in partnership with industry leaders to build a carbon-conscious world. The plan is to connect and support individuals from various disciplines and institutions to create new research questions, share resources, and develop pathways towards the widespread deployment of carbon removal solutions. By purchasing Grimes’ coloring book for $20, you can help Carbon180. You can also donate to Carbon180.

My Thoughts

I found out about Carbon180 through Grimes. I follow her on Instagram and am a huge fan of hers. I discovered her through following Elon Musk, as many folks in the Tesla world probably did. I think she has a beautiful voice and, from the way she interacts with her fans on Instagram, a really good heart.

She, as with Elon Musk, has received a lot of criticism, and this just shows that when you go out there and do good work, you’re on your path. You’re fulfilling your purpose(s) in life. I love her music and was inspired to write a review of her album, Miss Anthropocene, back in February as a response to a hate-filled review by Jezebel. I’ve also written a review of my favorite song on her album, New Gods. Using her art and music to empower organizations fighting against climate change is a beautiful thing worth supporting. Even if her music doesn’t suit your style, you can still donate to Carbon180.









