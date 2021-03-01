Volkswagen Invites Comments About Its Proposed ID.3 Convertible

It isn’t often that a manufacturer solicits comments from the public about the design of a future car, but Volkswagen has a notion about building a drop-top version of its ID.3 and would like to hear from you. So let’s get right to it, shall we? Above is a concept drawing of what an ID.3 convertible might look like.

Love it? Hate it? Forget about the color and the wheels. Those things can be easily changed. What do you think about the idea of an all electric convertible? Here’s what Volkswagen has to say on its website:

“What if? An ID.3 convertible would be really appealing — enjoy nature electrically with roof open. We are still thinking about how such a concept could become a reality. Our design already has initial ideas. But the most exciting question is: what do you think? Does electric driving and an open roof go together?”

Feedback is welcome. You can contact the head honchos at Volkswagen directly at LinkedIn via the Volkswagen website. Of course, you will have to create an account on LinkedIn first. Or you can use Twitter to leave a comment for CEO Herbert Diess. Now let’s see the concept from another angle.

Hard Top Versus Soft Top

Over the years, Volkswagen has offered two open-top cars. One was the Rabbit/Golf Cabriolet that stacked the roof behind the rear seat. It was rather ungainly in appearance, but became a bit of a cult classic. It certainly didn’t look like any other convertible on the road. Then there was the Eos, a Golf-sized car with a folding hardtop. It looked much more stylish with the top folded but suffered from the same lack of trunk space that has bedeviled such cars since the original Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner.

Feeling The Wind In Your Hair

There is something exciting about an open top car — the feel of the wind in your hair, smelling the aroma of fresh cut grass or salt from the sea wafting about as you drive (maybe not so nice if you are downwind of a dairy farm, though). Since the dawn of the automobile, convertibles have been the cars that get people’s spines tingling with excitement and bump the pulse rate a notch or two. Should Volkswagen build an open air version of the ID.3? Now is your chance to tell Herbert and Ralph what you think. Tell ’em CleanTechnica sent you!

