Electric Vehicle Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

This article is dedicated to electric vehicle (EV) sales charts updated at least once a month. Many of the charts are interactive and often don’t display well on smartphones — best to view this page on a laptop or desktop computer.

The charts included below (in this order) are:

  1. Plugin vehicle (PEV) market share versus 100% battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market share in 7 top countries (interactive bar chart).
  2. Long-term plugin vehicle (PEV) market share trend in 7 top countries (interactive line graph).
  3. Long-term plugin vehicle (PEV) market share trend in 6 top countries (interactive line graph) — removed Norway in order to examine the other country trends better.
  4. Long-term plugin vehicle (PEV) market share trend in 7 top countries (interactive bar chart).
  5. Long-term plugin vehicle (PEV) market share trend in 6 top countries (interactive bar chart) — removed Norway in order to examine the other country trends better.
  6. Tesla quarterly sales by model from 2016–2020, with 3 & Y combined and S & X combined (interactive line graph).
  7. Tesla quarterly sales by model from 2016–2020, with model-specific numbers being CleanTechnica estimates because the figures in #6 are all that Tesla shares (interactive line graph).
  8. Tesla quarterly deliveries (interactive bar graph).
  9. Europe EV sales by model in 2020.
  10. Europe EV sales by model in January 2021.
  11. China EV sales by model in 2020.
  12. China EV sales by model in January 2021.
  13. Germany EV sales by model in 2020.
  14. Germany EV sales by model in January 2021.
  15. France EV sales by model in 2020.
  16. France EV sales by model in January 2021.
  17. Netherlands EV sales by model in 2020.
  18. Netherlands EV sales by model in January 2021.
  19. Global EV sales by model in 2020.
  20. Global EV sales by manufacturer in 2020.

Any other favorites you’d like to see on here?

