Electric Vehicle Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

This article is dedicated to electric vehicle (EV) sales charts updated at least once a month.
The charts included below (in this order) are:
- Plugin vehicle (PEV) market share versus 100% battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market share in 7 top countries (interactive bar chart).
- Long-term plugin vehicle (PEV) market share trend in 7 top countries (interactive line graph).
- Long-term plugin vehicle (PEV) market share trend in 6 top countries (interactive line graph) — removed Norway in order to examine the other country trends better.
- Long-term plugin vehicle (PEV) market share trend in 7 top countries (interactive bar chart).
- Long-term plugin vehicle (PEV) market share trend in 6 top countries (interactive bar chart) — removed Norway in order to examine the other country trends better.
- Tesla quarterly sales by model from 2016–2020, with 3 & Y combined and S & X combined (interactive line graph).
- Tesla quarterly sales by model from 2016–2020, with model-specific numbers being CleanTechnica estimates because the figures in #6 are all that Tesla shares (interactive line graph).
- Tesla quarterly deliveries (interactive bar graph).
- Europe EV sales by model in 2020.
- Europe EV sales by model in January 2021.
- China EV sales by model in 2020.
- China EV sales by model in January 2021.
- Germany EV sales by model in 2020.
- Germany EV sales by model in January 2021.
- France EV sales by model in 2020.
- France EV sales by model in January 2021.
- Netherlands EV sales by model in 2020.
- Netherlands EV sales by model in January 2021.
- Global EV sales by model in 2020.
- Global EV sales by manufacturer in 2020.
