Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image by Premier Energies

Clean Power

Indian Cell Manufacturer Plans New 1-Gigawatt Cell & Module Line

Published

Efforts by the Indian government to promote domestic solar cell and module manufacturing are now getting a response from companies.

Premier Energies has announced plans to set up a new solar cell and module manufacturing line with 1 gigawatt of annual production capacity. The company will invest Rs 4.8 billion ($68 million) into the new plant. The new line will increase the company’s cell and module production capacity from 500 megawatts to 1.5 gigawatts, making it one of the largest producers of cells and modules in India.

The new line will be located in the southern city of Hyderabad. It will be spread across 25 acres and is expected to be completed over the next two months.

Premier is among several existing and new companies looking to expand or set up new manufacturing capacities. These announcements have been bolstered by the Indian government’s recent announcements to push for self-sufficiency in cell and module manufacturing.

Around 80–90% of solar modules installed in India are imported from China. In spite of numerous measures in the past, India has failed to strengthen its domestic manufacturing capabilities, primarily due to low-cost Chinese imports.

Recent attempts by the government include the imposition of safeguard duties and plans to impose additional import duties up to 40% on Chinese cells and modules.

     
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

New Podcast: Lyft's 100% Electrification Target, Autonomy, Charging

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

India May Have Already Passed Peak Coal

Coal in India may be past its days of growth as the share of solar and wind energy projects continues to rise. According to...

4 hours ago
India x CleanTech India x CleanTech

Cars

India X Cleantech — February 2021

Originally published on Future Trends. Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news...

6 days ago

Clean Transport

How To Make Finance Cheaper, More Accessible For EVs In India

Courtesy of RMI. By Ryan Laemel & Isha Kulkarni  Finance as a Barrier to EV Adoption If you are looking to buy an electric...

February 13, 2021

Cars

Global Plugin Vehicle Sales Up 43% In 2020, European Sales Up 137%

Plugin electric vehicles (fully electric vehicles as well as plugin hybrids) had a sales increase of 43% in 2020 compared to 2019 according to...

February 8, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.