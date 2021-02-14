Connect with us

Electrify America chargers.

Clean Transport

Electrify America & Arizona Utility Team Up

Published

Electrify America has two arms. It has the massive EV charging network expanding across the USA and Canada in which individual drivers are the customers, and it has a newer Electrify Commercial arm in which it works with larger entities to put in EV charging stations — the customers being “utilities, fleet operators, automotive manufacturers, real estate developers, property owners, retailers and government entities.”

In the new partnership, Electrify Commercial will put in 20 ultrafast chargers at 5 charging stations across Arizona for Arizona Public Service Company (APS). This is part of a new Take Charge AZ initiative.

While these charging stations will be owned by APS, they will be part of the much broader Electrify America network in all ways practical to EV drivers/chargers. They can pay either by credit card or mobile app, as with the 2,300+ other ultrafast chargers at 535+ charging stations across the continent.

“We are proud to help Arizona Public Service achieve their goal of expanding access to reliable, convenient ultra-fast charging in areas of the state not yet served,” said Rachel Moses, director, commercial services at Electrify America. “We launched Electrify Commercial to address a clear demand across sectors for customized charging solutions, and we look forward to implementing a strategy tailored specifically to APS’ customer’s needs.”

Naturally, the utility is excited about the prospect of having millions of local residents charging electric cars and providing the utility with considerably more revenue. Plus, it’s an easy way for them to cut emissions without letting residents install rooftop solar power systems. (Shade thrown.)

“APS is excited to increase access to charging stations in our local communities and help even more drivers go electric,” said Kerri Carnes, manager, customer to grid solutions at APS. “By partnering with Electrify America and leveraging their expertise, we will be able to execute a customer-focused program that will not only support EV adoption but will also allow us to help reduce emissions in our state.”

As we reported in November after the Electrify Commercial arm was launched, this portion of Electrify America provides the following to clients who want it:

  • A customized EV charging program tailored to fit the needs of the client.
  • Site acquisition, including identification, research, and analysis of potential locations.
  • Site development that maximizes the use of space.
  • The latest technology to handle applications from Level 2 AC to 350kW DC charging.
  • Proactive monitoring with in-depth asset management.
  • Premium driver experience offering the latest technology to support the EV market.
  • Robust testing of EV charging through Electrify America’s Center of Excellence technology lab.
  • Intelligent energy management recommendations in order to provide cost-saving options.

Images courtesy of Electrify America

     
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in NIO [NIO], Tesla [TSLA], and Xpeng [XPEV]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

