Driving In A Winter Wonderland: Nissan Reveals Electric RV Concept

January 25th, 2021 by Jo Borrás

One of the tenets I hold most dear is that the best way to teach someone to appreciate nature is to take them out in it. That idea explains my fascination with motorcycles and RVs quite succinctly, I think — both represent a similar kind of wanderlust. Despite the obvious differences in size and scope, however, both bikes and RVs, unfortunately, are still mostly ICE-powered affairs. That seems to be changing on the motorcycle side of things, but RVs? That market tends to be slow to adopt new technology as it is, and millennials have largely avoided it altogether, but this new, electric RV concept based on the popular Nissan e-NV200 electric van might just point the way forward.

Nissan says its e-NV200 Winter Camper is, “inspired by the exhilaration of wintertime exploration.” And thanks to its lifted suspension, off-road brushguard, and aggressively-tired steel wheels, this electric RV concept definitely looks like it’s ready to tackle some serious cold-weather adventures! “Electric mobility is all about offering an exciting experience behind the wheel, while above all remaining conscious of our impact on the environment,” explains Dmitry Busurkin, divisional general manager for light commercial vehicles at Nissan Europe. “Imbued with the essence of adventure and thrilling electrified power, the Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper concept van is an optimistic expression of the future of zero-emission mobility.”

As far as conventional RV categorization goes, this NV200-based van would find itself on the (very) small side of B Class vans. Despite its small size though, the e-NV200 Winter Camper features a pop-up top for more headroom, solar panels for charging up the electrical system, a reclining rear bench that you could probably sleep on sort of comfortably, and a small stove for basic meal prep. Just, you know, make sure the person you’re camping with doesn’t have a ton of personal space issues.

The crazy part of this build is that so much of it — the mud flaps, the brush guards, etc. — are part of the Nissan Original Accessories range widely available in Europe. People use these NV200s as campers over there, I guess?

Someone smarter and more worldly than me will have to confirm that. In the meantime, I’ll be posting a gallery of official press photos complete with snarky captions (as well as Nissan’s own promo video) below. Check those out, then let us know what you think of this electric RV concept in the comments section at the bottom of the page. Enjoy!

Sparking Winter Wanderlust | Nissan e-NV200 Camper

Not enough room to change INSIDE it …

Not enough room to drink coffee in, either?

Looks good in the snow.

This is what this electric RV is all about.

I forgot these logos were blue!

I would buy an e-NV200 if it looked like this!

Source | Images: Nissan Global.









Complete our 3-minute reader survey!

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest CleanTech Talk Episode