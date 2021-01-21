Lord Vader, Your Moped Is Ready — Rahul Kohli Builds A Sick Super73 Custom

January 21st, 2021 by Jo Borrás

Rahul Kohli may not be a household name, but he stole every scene of Netflix’ The Haunting of Bly Manor with a sincere, heartfelt cool that I think any one of us might aspire to. It’s safe to say that we can expect big things from Koli in terms of his future acting career, but there is one part of his life, at least, that’s already peaked. That’s because Rahul Koli has achieved Peak Moped™, thanks to this custom, Star Wars-inspired Super73 RK that’s “wired for sound” by some of the best prop people in the business. Take a look.

That whole “wired for sound” thing is key to understanding what you’re looking at here. “That’s not weird buzzword marketing,” Super73’s chief marketing officer, Michael Cannavo told Ride Apart. “We connected with some of the top builders in the movie props business to obtain the advanced control board, motion sensors, and sound effects used by both Lucasfilm prop makers and diehard replica-collecting (Star Wars) fans.” Indeed, the bike now sounds exactly like one of the Star Wars speeder bikes made famous in Return of the Jedi while on the move, but that’s not the best part. Pressing the “horn” button results in a simulated blaster fire. (!!!)

Added to the visual effect of a Tie Fighter that Kohli was looking for — and that Super73 achieved, I think — it’s easy to see why Kohli is so excited about his new ride. “I was floored by the style and design. It’s such a beautiful bike and once I turned on the electronics, I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” said Kohli, obviously psyched by the end result. “Riding with those sounds instantly brought me back to being a kid, imagining myself riding across the Tatooine desert, Padawan braid blowing in the wind, scowling and looking for a Tusken raider camp!”

That deep love of Star Wars seems to be something that I missed out on (I never found my sister that attractive, tbh), but seeing someone absolutely geek out over something they deeply love is one of my favorite things, and I’m glad Kohli has a chance to have something like this in his life.

What about you guys? Are you Star Wars super fans? Would you do your e-bike like Kohli’s, or would yours have more of — I dunno — let’s call it an “R2-D2 Tesla vibe” once it’s all built? Check out these press photos of Rahul Kohli’s custom bike, then scroll on down to the comments and share your vision of a perfect electric moped. Who knows? We may build it!

Super73 Star Wars Build

Source | Images: Super73, via RideApart.











