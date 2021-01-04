Tesla Now Has Commercial Import License In Israel — Online Sales To Start Within Days

January 4th, 2021 by Johnna Crider

Back in April 2020, we mentioned that Tesla could be launching in Israel soon. Today, that time has come. Tesla has received a commercial import license from the Ministry of Transport. Globes reports that online sales are expected to start within days. Sources told Globes that Tesla received the license, which enables the company to start a full import operation with no limit on volume. Before obtaining the license, Tesla only operated in Israel as a “small importer,” which allowed it to import up to 20 vehicles that were mainly used for testing.

As with China, Tesla scored another first. In China, Tesla was the first foreign company to own its own factory there. In Israel, Tesla is the first vehicle manufacturer to receive a license for direct importing and marketing of its vehicles in Israel instead of going through a local dealer or in partnership with one.

Tesla will begin taking online orders from Israeli customers within the next few days, and the first Tesla cars could be expected on Israeli roads within months depending on the lockdown situation. For now, Tesla is looking at sites for Supercharging stations and is in the process of getting licenses for those. Tesla is also working on expediting the granting of permits to set up charging points in public buildings and multi-occupancy residential buildings.

Tesla’s road services will be provided by Shagrir, which is offering customers a special insurance plan based on vehicle usage. Insurance will be offered through Direct Insurance. Globes also mentioned that Tesla will be marketing the Model 3 in Israel and offer several versions and driving ranges. The cost of the Model 3 is projected to be a range from NIS 250,000 ($77,900) to NIS 350,000 ($109,085) depending on the version.

One of the most popular versions will most likely be the Tesla Model 3 SR+, the article noted. This version has a range of around 440 kilometers (273 miles) between charges. The Model Y is also expected to arrive in Israel for testing soon. In the UAE, a Tesla Model 3 SR+ costs AED 159,900 ($43,560), a Model 3 Long Range costs AED 189,900 ($51,700), and a Model 3 Performance costs AED 215,900 ($58,780) — quite comparable to US pricing of $37,990, $46,990, and $54,990.

Map image courtesy of Tesla









