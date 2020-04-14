Tesla’s Official Launch In Israel Could Be Soon





April 14th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

As Americans struggle with the idea of self-isolation, quarantine, and the coronavirus pandemic, Tesla continues to make progress despite having to stop making vehicles and start making ventilators. This flexibility shows why Tesla is incredibly valuable. Today, even the stock market reflected that.

The company also continues to expand. Tesmanian reports that Tesla has hired a local car industry veteran, Ilan Benano, to manage the country’s repair service operation. Benano, a former executive at Israeli Mercedes importer Colmobile Ltd. and Audi importer Champion Motors, will be the head of Tesla’s technical service.

Benano’s duties include the preparation of technicians to service Tesla vehicles in Israel as well as the creation of specialized repair shops. In Israel, a vehicle repair service is needed to obtain regulatory approval from the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety. This is required for Tesla to be allowed to import and sell more than 20 cars annually.

🇮🇱 — Tesla Coming To Israel: Elon Musk's famous car company Tesla inc. is pushing ahead with its planned commercial launch in Israel. It is unclear when the official launch date is slated for. (JPost) pic.twitter.com/vcjwAK4r9n — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) April 14, 2020

Back in December, Tesmanian also reported that Tesla opened up a pop-up store at Ramat Aviv Mall in Tel Aviv. This gives Israelis a chance to enjoy the Tesla experience, especially the Model 3, which has dominated global sales in both 2018 and 2019. It was also previously reported that Tesla would launch in Israel back in January, but a lot has happened this year, including the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the globe. The Tesla Model 3 will have a starting price of NIS 250,000 ($69,800), nearly double the starting price here in the United States.

Tesla’s ability to adapt to any circumstance, whether it’s learning from Autopilot data or halting everything and making ventilators, shows just how strong and confident the company really is. This is despite all of the critics constantly stalking Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter and trying to bait him into a Twitter storm.

Featured image courtesy Tesla



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.



