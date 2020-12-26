Tesla Model 3 = 31% of UK Electric Vehicle Sales

December 26th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

It’s notoriously hard to get good model-specific plugin vehicle sales stats out of the UK. However, the UK government recently published these figures for October 2019 through September 2020. The figures show that the Tesla Model 3 accounted for 30.69% of new registrations of fully electric vehicles in the UK, and 20.95% of all plugin vehicle registrations over that 12 month time period.

The second best selling plugin vehicle was the BMW 330e, at 9.53% of all plugin vehicle registrations in that time. And the second best selling fully electric vehicle was the Nissan LEAF, with 10.93% of full-electric vehicle sales and 7.46% of plugin vehicle sales.

The Kia Niro accounted for 6.21% of plugin vehicle sales in that 12-month period, but those sales were split between full electric Niro EV registrations (4,321) and Niro PHEV registrations (1,752). The third best pure-electric vehicle was, somewhat surprisingly, the Jaguar I-PACE. Clearly, home-field advantage makes a difference in the auto industry — as French models in France and German models in Germany can attest. The I-PACE had 7.98% of pure-electric vehicle registrations in the 12-month period and 5.45% share of overall plugin vehicle registrations.

We’ve written several times about why plugin vehicles have gotten so competitive in the UK this year, including exclusive coverage last December of an in-depth Bank of America Merrill Lynch report, and then again in July. That analysis used a few plugin models as examples of plugin vehicle competitiveness, including the Model 3 embarrassing its petrol-powered competition (including the BMW 330e plugin hybrid that ended up taking silver in this past year’s plugin sales ranking). For details, check out the links above.

Overall, the UK plugin vehicle market is hotter than hot, hitting 16% share of the overall auto market in November 2020, which is up from 6% market share in November 2019. We’ll see how the year closes out and whether or not 2021 can take another considerable step forward.

What are your expectations for 2021?

Related stories:











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

16 Month Tesla Model 3 SR+ Review