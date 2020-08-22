Germany, France, & UK Lead In New EV Sales In Europe

August 22nd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

I recently published articles on the top countries in the world in terms of plug-in vehicle market share and fully electric vehicle market share — that is, the countries with the highest shares of their overall auto sales coming from plug-in vehicle sales or from 100% electric vehicle sales. I prefer looking at sales rankings in relative terms like that, but it can also be interesting to look at the volume sales leaders.

All of those market share leaders are in Europe, so this piece is following up on those markets by looking at the electric vehicle volume sales leaders in Europe.

As you can see in the interactive chart above (or this static one if the interactive version isn’t showing on your phone), Germany is now far and away the top market in Europe for plug-in vehicle (PEV) sales, with France, the UK, Norway, and Sweden clearly filling out the top 5, but with each of those countries having a solid buffer above and below them in the sales ranking.

In terms of fully electric vehicles, France rises to #1, Germany takes its place at #2, the UK is inches above Norway at #3, and the Netherlands rises to #5 as Sweden cuddles too obsessively with plug-in hybrids (just let the gas and diesel go!). Actually, even Italy passes up Sweden in terms of fully electric vehicle sales.

All of these sales are for the first half of 2020.

If you go back to the top and look at those reports on market shares, the rankings shift around a lot. No one touches Norway, which is in a league of its own in terms of EV market share, and you also see little Iceland fly high above the others. In addition, you get Portugal and Finland in the top 6, while Portugal also slips into the top 6 for pure-EV market share and Switzerland slips into the #7 spot.











