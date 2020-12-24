Tesla Model 3 Owners Snow Drift Using Tesla “Track Mode”

December 24th, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

Tesla Model 3 taking on the snow (YouTube: Sebastian Vittel)

“Hey kids, it’s winter in the great white North — you know what that means, eh? Track Mode!” That’s what my good old friend Ian Pavelko said before he started enjoying snow drifting in his Tesla Model 3 Performance (aka MAGNETO).

Tesla Track Mode disables the stability and traction control restrictions from the car. In turn, this enables the driver to float free from the clutches of the onboard computer. However, these maneuvers are not recommended for inexperienced drivers for obvious safety reasons.

As an example, I’ve posted this short video clip (see below) on YouTube. It’s fun to watch it in a loop. The way MAGNETO performs donuts on the snowy surface is actually somewhat soothing to watch. “Who needs a toboggan, if you have a Performance Model 3,” Ian comments.

Video: Tesla Model 3 snow drifting in Track Mode (YouTube: Iqtidar Ali via Ian Pavelko).

Ian also took his Model 3 Performance for an exciting snow rally at night and wrote a great story about his journey.

It turns out that another Model 3 Performance owner took his Tesla snow drifting as well, but over in Europe in the French Alps. This is some amazing footage of his journey through the alps on a cold winter night, sliding his car in Track Mode through a closed road.

Video: Tesla Model 3 Performance snow drifting (YouTube: Sebastian Vittel)

According to owner Sebastian Vittel in this video, he has never driven such a car in snowy conditions. “The Model 3 is fast, easy, secure, and fun on the snow,” he says.

As we witness in these videos, the all-electric Tesla Model 3 keeps its balance fairly well on the snow — thanks to its perfect 50/50 front/rear weight distribution and such a low center of gravity.

Article via EVANNEX. An earlier version of this article was originally published on Tesla Oracle.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

16 Month Tesla Model 3 SR+ Review