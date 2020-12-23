  
   

Published on December 23rd, 2020 | by Johnna Crider

Tesla Owners Raised Over $10,000 To Fight Human Trafficking

December 23rd, 2020 by  

In an attempt to break a Guinness World Record, Tesla owners around the world recently pitched in to raise funds for Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), which is a nonprofit organization that rescues children who are being human trafficked. Although it was mostly Tesla owners from up and down the East Coast participating, Tesla owners from all over helped by donating, sharing the event, and raising awareness about what we were doing in Atlanta.

Over $10,000!

In the above video, there was a quick text flash stating that we raised over $10,000 for Our Underground Railroad. This number includes the donations of $9,239.20 on the official campaign fundraiser setup by O.U.R for the Tesla record event as well as checks, sales from the merch store, and various donations from other organizations.

Relive The Tesla Parade & Fundraiser

Several shared their videos with Sean, who created a playlist where you can watch the event from the perspectives of those of us who attended. I have videos, and so do others such as TesLatino, i1Tesla, TeslaBros, and many others, but this is a good one that goes for 8 and a half minutes to give you a sense of things from one driver’s perspective.

You can see the full playlist here. If you attended the event and have videos that you would like to be included in the playlist, be sure to get in contact with Sean Matthis here. Whether or not we broke that Guinness World Record isn’t known yet, but as soon as we know, we’ll share the update.

While the event is over, you can certainly still donate to Operation Underground Railroad
 


 

About the Author

is a Baton Rouge artist, gem and mineral collector, member of the International Gem Society, and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. Elon Musk advised her in 2018 to “Believe in Good.” Tesla is one of many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter at all hours of the day & night.


