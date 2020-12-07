Rock The Tesla Parade Going Miles Through Time To Fight Human Trafficking

December 7th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

This coming Saturday, December 12, Tesla owners will converge on Atlanta to take part in an official attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the Longest Tesla Parade — an event organized by the Miles Through Time Automotive Museum that is the prelude to its more important finale, a fundraiser afterparty held at the Westin to benefit Operation Underground Railroad (“O.U.R.”), which is fighting human trafficking.

I wanted to share some updates, as I am taking part in this event as well as covering it for CleanTechnica. One of my closest friends will actually be performing at the afterparty, and he has a heart for helping those in need. The video below is one that we, (Hart, Kay, and I) created to promote the event. Hart and Kay have a special surprise song dedicated to Elon Musk and the Tesla community, so if you are participating in the parade, you will most definitely want to see this performed live.

Hart Deer is an Atlanta-based singer/songwriter. He’s the lead guitarist of Soul Fire, keyboardist of Toxic Foxtrot, and composer of the rock opera Americka: The Dark Romance. Hart sees music as a shared language of the soul and wields art in service of heightening the spirit, liberating the mind, and smashing any boundary that stands in the way of a brighter, richer, freer, more loving world.

Hart also volunteered with me when I lived in Atlanta in helping promote homelessness awareness — we would create events to raise funds for different charities. Hart also participated in outreach services with Covenant House Georgia, which helps homeless youth get off the streets and into a stable environment. His work helping victims of domestic abuse, homelessness, and even sex crimes is why I invited him to participate in the afterparty.

Hart invited Kay Cook, an Atlanta-based performer, teacher, and gun for hire cellist who lived and studied cello in Italy from 2017–2018. Her band, Lady of the Lake, has performed at several events, including weddings and festivals across the country, since 2012. She’s also appeared on several records and performed on a weekly television show in 2010.

Hart also invited Allison Elias, performing under her stage name ~9, whose song “Experience” has climbed the charts worldwide. Allison is an evocative performer, conjuring words of love and encouragement from a deeply spiritual place. She is a partner of Hart’s in many professional and personal endeavors, including the public charity the Trinity Media Network Center, which makes powerful marketing and distribution tools available to humanitarian organizations.

If You Are Participating In The Parade And/Or Attending The Afterparty

If you haven’t registered but want to participate in the Tesla parade, you can register first here. There will be 6 free EV chargers on site for those with the ChargePoint app.

When: December 12, 2020. The parade will start at 10 am.

Start: Windward Parkway Park and Ride, Alpharetta, GA 30022

End: The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North, 7 Concourse Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

The total route is 15.2 miles, mostly down Hwy 400. Click here for a Google Map of the route.

Covid-19 Safety

At the start of the parade, everyone should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will come to you to check you into the parade. If you’ve already registered and provided the required information for Guinness, check-in should be a breeze.

After the parade is over, you’ll be directed to park at the Westin, where there will be a Tesla car show where you will be able to socially distance. Guest speakers including Eliza Bleu will be presenting from the Bernstein Room, which will be open to the outside facing the parking lot. Of course, if you have any symptoms of Covid-19, you are highly encouraged to stay home.

About O.U.R.

Operation Underground Railroad is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping with the rescue of those trafficked. Founded in December 2013, O.U.R. has gathered the world’s experts in extraction operations and in anti-child trafficking efforts to bring an end to child slavery. Their Ops Team is made up of former CIA, past and current law enforcement, and highly skilled operatives that lead coordinated identification and extraction efforts — while partnering with local law enforcement around the world.

It is estimated that there are between 20 million and 40 million people in modern slavery internationally today. This is done in large part through human trafficking, which often goes undetected. The United Nations refers to this as the “hidden figure of crime.” Estimates show that only 0.04% of survivors of human trafficking cases are identified — meaning that the rest are undetected. Globally, human trafficking results in around $150 billion of profit annually, and $99 billion of that comes from commercial sexual exploitation.

If You Are Unable To Attend, You Can Still Help

If you are unable to attend the Tesla parade or the afterparty but want to help, you can donate any amount to O.U.R.s’ special donation page for the Tesla Record event. So far, a total of over $3,000 has been raised for O.U.R. Donations can be in check or other monetary forms. However, if you do want to donate, please do so here.









