1st Edition Hyundai IONIQ 5 Now Open For Reservation – 450 km And 80% Charge In 18 Minutes

December 22nd, 2020 by Dr. Maximilian Holland

The Hyundai Austria website has just opened the reservation queue for the upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 5 battery electric vehicle, with just 150 slots initially available. Other European countries will surely soon follow.

Hyundai Austria opened 150 slots in the reservation queue on the morning of Tuesday December 22, but almost half had gone by the early afternoon:

Hyundai Austria reservation queue. Courtesy: Hyundai Austria

The reservation deposit is a substantial €1,000, although this is fully refundable. The final list price of the vehicle has not yet been announced. Indeed, the final appearance of the vehicle have not yet been revealed, though it will be similar to Hyundai’s “45 Concept” vehicle that you can see here in the article photos.

In mid February 2021 the reservation holders will be asked to make a binding order (and the vehicle price will obviously be given before then). Customer deliveries are currently scheduled for June or July 2021. The process and timings will presumably be very similar in other European markets, but it seems Austria may have opened ahead of others.

More information has leaked out about the IONIQ 5 from Korean car website top rider:

Entry versions will have 58 kWh usable capacity and 450 km WLTP

Optional (later?) variants offer 72 kWh usable capacity and 550 km WLTP

800 volt system allows up to 232 kW charging and 10% to 80% recharge in just 18 minutes

DC charging can also adapt to 400 volt infrastructure

A dual motor version will be available with ~230 kW power and 5.1 seconds 0-100 km/h

Optional “Vehicle to Load” (V2L) output power socket at up to 3 kW continuous (220 & 110 volt output)

Solar panel roof on 1st edition (power output not yet known)

11 kW onboard AC charging

The IONIQ 5 is based on the Hyundai group’s new E-GMP platform, which will underpin dozens of electric vehicle offerings across the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands over the coming years. The DC charging time of 18 minutes from 10% to 80% is extremely impressive, and – in combination with good energy efficiency – will give the IONIQ 5 the highest range recovery speeds of any vehicle on the market (better than the current Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model 3).

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Charging Time. Courtesy: Hyundai

Of course, other EV brands will also continue to improve their DC charging performance over time, but it’s good to see Hyundai raising the bar like this. It effectively means even the 57 kWH IONIQ 5 will add over 2 hours of onward highway driving in about 15 minutes, in decent driving conditions. It also lays to rest the old arguments about EVs taking much longer than gas cars to refill. 15 minutes is a widely accepted sensible rest break in the middle of a long journey.

It’s also great for folks who want to get in to an EV but don’t have ready access to a daily plug (at home or work). 15 minutes of DC charging once per week will more than cover a week of typical commuting for owners in Europe and Asia.

Based on the WLTP figures and known battery size, the IONIQ 5 appears to be around 3% more efficient than the Hyundai Kona, despite the IONIQ 5 reportedly being a significantly larger vehicle (length 4630 mm vs. 4180 mm). This is impressive because the Kona is already one of the most efficient EVs on the road. Given the size difference, the Kona EV will likely still be available until Hyundai release a replacement based on the dedicated new E-GMP platform in the next year or two.

If the length reports are correct, the IONIQ 5 is very slightly longer than the Volkswagen ID.4 (4584 mm) and slightly shorter than the Tesla Model 3 (4694 mm) and Model Y (4775 mm). CUVs of around this size are about the most popular vehicle format in Europe at the moment.

Are you planning to reserve the Hyundai IONIQ 5 when it comes available in your region? Let us know in the comments.

(Article Photos of “45 Concept” courtesy of Hyundai)











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

16 Month Tesla Model 3 SR+ Review