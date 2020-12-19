30% Plugin Vehicle Market Share in the Netherlands!

December 19th, 2020 by Jose Pontes

Volvo XC40 EV lands in hot market

November saw the Dutch plugin vehicle market stay at full charge, with 9,910 registrations representing the market’s best score ever if we exclude December months, which are prone to incentive-derived year-end rushes.

So … will this December post a new record performance?

Plugin vehicle (PEV) market share jumped to 30% — 23% fully electric (BEV) — in November, pulling the 2020 plugin share to 18% (14% BEV). This time, plugin hybrids (PHEVs) were the main driver of growth, jumping 450% year over year (YoY), to 2,350 registrations, the category’s best result in this market since December 2016 — when it was still benefiting from significant incentives.

Still, the BEV/PHEV technology sales split remained at 75% BEV, 25% PHEV, which together with the current unit growth shows healthy behavior on its way to become the second best EV market — after Norway, where BEVs are the new normal.

Looking at last month’s best sellers, the Volkswagen ID.3 won again, with the German EV also being #1 in the overall market. So, the new Volkswagen model could to be the main candidate for the 2021 Best Seller title … in the overall market.

But the event of the month was the impressive landing of the Volvo XC40 EV, with an amazing 825 registrations. It was immediately propelled into the runner-up spot, so depending on whether this performance has continuity, the Belgian-Swede EV could be a dark horse in this market next year.

The Kia Niro EV was 3rd last month, with a record 767 registrations, its third 700-something performance in a row — it seems Kia’s production (or is it demand?) is maxed out between 700 and 800 for the moment.

Outside the top 3, there were two other good news stories for Volvo. The S/V60 PHEV reached #6, with 406 registrations — the twins’ best result since December 2016. And in #5 we have that luxurious honorary and full EV Volvo model, the Polestar 2 — the Sino-Swede scored a record 500 deliveries. That meant 3 Volvos in the top 6.

Another model showing strong results was the Peugeot 2008 EV, with the French crossover benefiting from PSA’s production ramp up to reach 261 deliveries in November and the 9th position in the PEV market.

On the PHEV side, besides Volvo plugin hybrids, the only other model shining was the Renault Captur PHEV, with a record 191 registrations, while in the second half of the table, we should also mention the tiny SEAT e-Mii (aka the Spanish twin of the Volkswagen e-Up), scoring a best ever 173 deliveries and joining the top 20 table. In #20, we have the Mercedes EQC, which after a looong production ramp-up is finally ready to join the best sellers table, having scored a record 128 deliveries in November.

Outside the top 20, we should mention the strong landing of the FIAT 500e, with its first 100 units delivered. We could have another contender for a top 20 position in 2021.

Looking at the 2020 ranking, the Volkswagen ID.3 surpassed the Tesla Model 3 and is the current runner-up, but because the Californian is having a strong high tide in December, expect it to not only surpass the German hatchback in the last stage of the race, but also overcome the the current leader, the Kia Niro EV, and win the 2020 Best Seller title in December.

Another model climbing positions is the Hyundai Kona EV, now in #4, but the Climber of the Month was undoubtedly the Polestar 2, which jumped five positions, to #12, while its Volvo relatives S/V60 PHEV twins were up to #8, highlighting the Swedish brand’s good moment. It will have a 1–2 win in the PHEV category this year, and they might even be the only two plugin hybrids on the table by the end of this year.

In the second half of the table, the Audi e-tron was up two positions, to #11, consolidating its status as the best selling luxury model in this market.

In the manufacturer ranking, Volkswagen (14%) is the leader, followed by Kia (12%), while Tesla (9%, down 1 point) was surpassed by Volvo (11%, up 1 point), with the Swedish automaker currently being the bronze medalist.

Expect Tesla to recover the podium position in December, maybe even reaching silver.











