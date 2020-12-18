Solar-Powered Box Mountain Communications Tower Is 1st Of Its Kind — Uses PACE Financing

December 18th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

You may remember a story I wrote about William Cross around a year ago. The article was about how William was able to buy a Tesla Model 3 when he was 18, after getting to test drive his boss’s Model S. I noted in that article that William had just received his FAA license to fly drones at his job at Marcus Communications, where he currently works as a solutions engineer.

William reached out to me on Twitter today to share something unique that Marcus Communications has done. The new Box Mountain communications tower is the first of its kind in a way. It is the first to use Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing for a communications tower project. Marcus Communications was eligible for this financing because the project is a 76 kW solar panel array.

The telecommunications tower is 450 feet tall and is located in Bolton, CT. It provides communication services to numerous customers and clients.

In a press release from the Connecticut Green Bank, Colin Bishopp, the Executive Director of PACENation, noted that this shows how PACE can be used to increase the sustainability of critical infrastructure.

“As the first use of PACE on a communications tower, this innovative project is a model for how PACE can be used to increase the sustainability of our critical infrastructure. We applaud the work of the Green Bank in completing this project and look forward to seeing more deals like this one.”

Bruce Marcus, CTO of Marcus Communications, also added to the press release. “We continue to be proactive in our efforts to be environmentally responsible and actively pursue solutions and enhancements that support that vision. This solar project is a great example. We are proud of the work we are doing to move the world towards renewable energy.”

The 76 kW-AC solar PV system, installed by Marcus Communications with the help of local Lebanon-based solar company Harness the Sun, provides 100% of the tower’s electricity needs and is estimated to save the communications company more than $740,000 over 25 years. The cost of the project was around $250,000. That’s a pretty good return on investment.

Mackey Dykes, Vice President of Financing Programs at the Connecticut Green Bank, expressed enthusiasm for this milestone project. “It’s exciting to see new types of properties taking advantage of C-PACE financing to improve their energy efficiency or add renewables,” Dykes said, adding, “We hope that other communications companies follow the example that the team at Marcus has set.”

William Cross Shares His Thoughts With Me

William shared his thoughts with me about the solar project, as well as some of his photographs.

“I wake up every day thrilled to work for a company that is pioneering the shift to sustainable energy. One day, every communications company will have to make similar moves, and we are painting their path,” he told me. He also shared that Marcus Communications even offered the use of its parking lot for a “socially distanced” Tesla drive-in theater for an event held by the Tesla Owners Club of Connecticut, and that it was a huge success.

He also pointed out that Michael Bula, the CFO and General Manager of Marcus Communications, was the “real energy advocate here,” noting that he drives a Tesla Model S and cares about green energy news.

Marcus Communications, founded in 1969 in Connecticut, aims to bring innovation while managing communications networks. It’s a company that hires veterans, supports the community, and from what we can see with its new 100% solar-powered telecommunications tower, cares about clean and renewable energy.

In the previous article that I mentioned about William being able to buy a Tesla at 18, he pointed out that his boss was very helpful and encouraging. His boss helped him get his Model 3 and guided him through the entire process of ordering and taking delivery. You can read more about that here.











