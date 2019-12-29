Owning A Tesla At 18

December 29th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Our friend “Tesla Raj” has shared a story of someone who owns a Tesla and is only 18 years old. When I was 18, I was still in high school and working full time because my mother lost her job and was going to school full time. Of course, this was back in the day of non-smart TVs, mostly landlines, and cell phones that were heavy brick things almost no one owned. It’s safe to say a lot has changed. Let’s get to this youngin.

William Cross is now 19 and lives in Connecticut. Will, as he likes to be called, is a tech fanatic and has been since he was a child. His father worked in IT and would often bring home computers and such for Will to play with. Will explains that people in his age range are generally into technology and the Tesla Model 3 is the most technologically advanced car there is. Will realized in his junior year in high school that a Tesla was his dream car.

He tells the story about how he bought a Tesla jacket off of eBay and would wear it around the school. One of the other students told him that he couldn’t wear the Tesla jacket because he didn’t have a Tesla. Will’s reply was, “One day, I’ll get a Tesla,” and this cemented his dream. In 2016, the Model X was coming out and he really just fell in love with what Tesla stood for.

At 18 there is no way I could have bought my own car but this kid bought a Model 3 at age 18!! Hear how in today’s video! Video: https://t.co/4E8buM5ZwG pic.twitter.com/J2enbs03AW — Tesla Raj (@tesla_raj) December 27, 2019

His boss at his job had a Tesla Model S that he got to drive. The Tesla experience increased the desire to have a Tesla, something that many people in the Tesla community can relate to. For many owners, someone in the family or a friend had one and that’s how they ended up with one.

Today, Will works for a communications company and just got his FAA license to fly drones to inspect antennas on towers. He also helps with their website and social media marketing.

In the video, Will gives a shout-out to his boss. His boss helped him get his Model 3 and guided him through the entire process of ordering and taking delivery. You can see the full video here if you didn’t already watch it above.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







