Tesla Owners In Atlanta Will Shut Down A Georgia Highway For A Guinness Record Attempt & A Stand Against Human Trafficking

December 11th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

This weekend in Atlanta, Tesla owners will be shutting down a large portion of the GA 400 highway — with permission, of course. In this two-part event, the first part will be a Guinness World Record attempt for the Longest Tesla Parade which is a title currently held by Tesla owners in China. This wouldn’t be possible without the help of Commissioner Tim Echols, who confirmed that the Georgia State Patrol will be with us with a 10 motorcycle unit for the parade.

We'll have Alpharetta PD on site to get us onto 400, 12 GSP cycles once there, and Sandy Springs PD on the other end to park us at the Westin for the ceremony (outside and socially distanced). Thanks to Georgia Power for securing the DOT permit to shut down 400. — Tim Echols (@timechols) December 11, 2020

Also HUGE shout-out to Commissioner @timechols for helping us make this happen! — Tesla Owners Atlanta (@TeslaAtlanta) December 10, 2020

The second part will feature a fundraiser afterparty sponsored by the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North to benefit Our Underground Railroad, which is a nonprofit organization that rescues children from human traffickers. So far, Sean Matthis, the organizer of the event, confirmed that with the money raised from the Tesla Record Attempt Gear, The Westin, and various other sources — including the official fundraising website where you can donate — around $5,000 has been raised for Our Underground Rescue.

With the money raised from the Tesla Record Attempt Gear, The Westin and various other sources we have raised about $5k for @OURrescue and it’s still going up. Thank you everyone who’s donated. @TeslaAtlanta @Milesthrutime @Tesla @elonmusk @TimBallard https://t.co/oJttABKPeN — Sean Mathis (@seanmathis) December 10, 2020

Tesla Donated 4 Overnight Test Drives

One of the raffle prizes that will be raffled off at the end of the fundraiser includes 4 overnight test drives. Tesla will also have a Model Y in the parade and officially came on board to support this event back in October. You can read more about the raffle prizes here. To learn about the musicians performing at the event, click here.

The Longest #TeslaParade (12/12) is donating 100% of proceeds to the Operation Underground Railroad which fights human trafficking. BUT WAIT: We're also donating 10% of our sales 12/11-12/13 to OUR! Shop: https://t.co/cojTMUdT9Y Register/donate at https://t.co/Rno2arvi4s. pic.twitter.com/v9MEeMCKME — TesBros (@teslabros) December 10, 2020

Fighting Human Trafficking

Operation Underground Railroad is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping with the rescue of those trafficked. Founded in December 2013, O.U.R. has gathered the world’s experts in extraction operations and in anti-child trafficking efforts to bring an end to child slavery. Their Ops Team is made up of former CIA, past and current law enforcement, and highly skilled operatives that lead coordinated identification and extraction efforts — while partnering with local law enforcement around the world.

It is estimated that there are between 20 million and 40 million people in modern slavery internationally today. This is done in large part through human trafficking, which often goes undetected. The United Nations refers to this as the “hidden figure of crime.” Estimates show that only 0.04% of survivors of human trafficking cases are identified — meaning that the rest are undetected. Globally, human trafficking results in around $150 billion of profit annually, and $99 billion of that comes from commercial sexual exploitation.









