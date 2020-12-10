Rimac Shows Off Its EMC Test Rig For Electric Cars

December 10th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

Rimac is best known for its astonishing ultra-powerful and all-electric supercars, but the company is a leading expert in the development of all aspects of e-mobility. That expertise extends, crucially, to software and controls systems, with companies like VW, Porsche, and Hyundai taking enough notice to actually reach out for help. That’s why it’s so interesting when a company with the brainpower, know-how, and general badassery of Rimac pulls back the curtain for a behind the scenes look at its R&D process.

The principle behind an ElectroMagnetic Compatibility (EMC) test is the testing of all the electrical devices in the car and how they perform in the real world, both in terms of the electromagnetic emissions they give out, and how they filter out inputs from outside influences. The basic idea is that you don’t want the EM emissions from your million-dollar Rimac C_Two drive motors to knock out your cell phone. Or worse, have your cell phone cut off the anti-lock brakes while it’s ringing, you know?



“The EMC testing is crucial when developing electric vehicles, and the task is even more essential when you are developing one of the most powerful cars to date,” reads Rimac’s official release. And despite the fact that the car must meet ECE R10 levels of compatibility to be road-legal in the EU, the Rimac team hopes to not just meet, but exceed that standard. “At Rimac, with our focus on high levels of quality and overall customer experience, we strive to go far beyond just meeting the minimum standards.”

As for the test itself, a C_Two is put inside a semi-anechoic EMC chamber. In that room, the car is sealed off from EM interference from the outside world, meaning that the car can be thoroughly tested without the risk of any external electromagnetic radiation seeping into the room and impacting the test results. Once there, the C_Two is “driven” (probably “run” is more accurate) and subjected to radiation levels of between 20 MHz and 20 GHz at a number of different speeds. At specific intervals, electrically-based systems such as the air conditioning, lights, and windshield wipers are switched on and off to ensure that everything on the car performs reliably as expected.

To me, the most interesting thing about the EMC testing is that even the engineers at Rimac, who are the high-power EV authority right now, keep acting like EM emissions are this weird and wild, barely knowable thing. They even call it “black magic” in an official press release! So, over my head, then — but I like pictures of pretty cars, so here we are.

You can learn a bit more about Rimac’s EMC testing for yourself by watching the official release video below, and let us know what you think of the upcoming Rimac C_Two ahead of its 2021 delivery date in the comments section at the bottom of the page. Enjoy!

Rimac C_Two | EMC Test Video

