Alekz Londos Inspires Me

December 1st, 2020 by Kurt Lowder

The main reason I love writing for CleanTechnica is that it is mission-driven, not profit-driven. Not to be overly critical, but other sites I see don’t often put a spotlight on everyday environmental activists. Occasionally, I come across an activist/creator and just summarize their work as briefly as possible because — well — I have to write something. However, with this article, all I really want is for you to click the links to Alekz Londos’ amazing creations. My words will not do them justice, but that will not stop me from trying. I hope his words inspire you to rethink your actions and to be a leader for others as he is.

It is easy to be an armchair environmentalist. I am guilty of that all the time. I write something or post something on Facebook, and while it’s still a good act, it does not compare with environmentalist activists who really get their hands dirty (or, in this case, their lungs dirty). Alex cares so much that he chases and carefully documents fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, and other climate change–induced natural disasters. I really enjoyed this mini-doc he did about the aftermath of the Butte Fire.

With Alekz, it is just action and more action.

Climate change depression sometimes gets the best of me and I need a break. There is nothing wrong with that. However, it is advocates like Alekz who pull me out of the malaise and give me the strength and courage to continue trudging on. Activists like Alekz keep me from resting on my laurels. My advocacy focuses a lot on cleantech, and particularly Tesla. However, we need a wide diversity of tactics. The variety of tactics Alekz employs can be copied by most people if they can just summon a bit of grit and find the joy of being part of the most powerful movement in human history.

Alekz strives to find that balance of showing us the horror of climate change while also providing tangible, achievable solutions we can all take if we accept the personal responsibility we have to the planet.

I do believe we will prevent catastrophic climate change. Why? Because people like Alekz don’t give up. They persevere and give strength to others through their actions.

That is why I am a Patreon for Alekz. With covid-19, I have canceled the holidays, and that will save me some money, so I am glad to give a small amount to Alekz’s new project. He is building a Micro Tiny Home for one person. That’s how we change the world — one good act at a time. Please excuse me for mentioning my donation — good works should not be bragged about. However, my hope is that doing so has a chance to motivate others.

Alekz is a leader who inspires me to try to be a leader. Let’s all try to be leaders more often. Let’s redouble our efforts. As Bill McKibben once said, “Let’s do this!” Check out some pictures from Alekz’s new project below.

Please help Alekz and me finish his Tesla Cybertruck inspired Micro Tiny Home for just one person. That gentleman’s brief story can be found on this Go Fund Me page. Together, let’s give one person a warm place to sleep. I know Alekz will give his all to get it done, because I have seen him persevere time and time again.

We will be doing a series of articles on the Micro Tiny Home Inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck and how it’s all about first principles. So, keep an eye out for this series, and if you have any interesting ideas, be sure to share them in the comment section, because you may be able to help in this collaborative effort.

If you want to get directly involved, tell us in the comments. While we are focused on building just one, maybe others will want to build one too.

In a recent conversation, Alekz mentioned to me his shock at the number of people getting involved in sustainability. Millions, and soon billions, across the globe are finding ever more creative ways to make a difference, just like Alekz.









