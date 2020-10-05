Top US States for Percentage of Electricity from Solar

October 5th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Following up on two solar reports I published last night, we’ve got one more. Those two reports looked at 1) the top US states in terms of installed solar power per capita and then 2) the top US states in terms of installed solar power per capita in 2012 versus 2020. Finding data for the latter led me to data on solar energy’s contribution to each state’s electricity. So, this report ranks states according to the percentage of their electricity that comes from solar.

Interestingly, this ranking of solar power’s relative importance or success in each state has different results from the solar power per capita ranking. Whereas installed solar power per capita was led by Nevada, Hawaii, and California — #1, #2, and #3, respectively — this ranking based on percentage of electricity coming from solar was led by California, Massachusetts, and Nevada, respectively.

Aside from the clear news that California is solar king again in this ranking, notable takeaways are that some Northeastern states are indeed solar power leaders (Massachusetts is #2, Vermont is #4 in the ranking) and the Sunshine State is quite lame when it comes to solar power.

There are other nuggets too, but I think most interesting is seeing how the states do in this ranking versus the per-capita ranking — throughout the ranking, there are differences. So, let’s have a scroll below to examine how states did in both states. (If the table below does not show well for you on your phone or such, you can click here for a static image of the rankings.)

Ranking of US States by Percentage of Electricity from Solar and Solar Watts per Capita

State % of Electricity from Solar Solar Watts per Capita California 1 3 Massachusetts 2 9 Nevada 3 1 Vermont 4 6 Hawaii 5 2 Utah 6 7 Arizona 7 4 North Carolina 8 5 New Jersey 9 10 New Mexico 10 8 Maryland 11 19 Rhode Island 12 12 Idaho 13 11 Colorado 14 13 Delaware 15 23 Minnesota 16 14 Florida 17 17 Georgia 18 15 New York 19 24 Connecticut 20 18 Oregon 21 21 South Carolina 22 16 Texas 23 22 Virginia 24 25 Maine 25 29 New Hampshire 26 27 Missouri 27 34 Mississippi 28 26 Tennessee 29 32 Indiana 30 30 Wyoming 31 20 Arkansas 32 28 Ohio 33 41 Pennsylvania 34 35 Wisconsin 35 37 Alabama 36 44 Michigan 37 43 Washington 38 39 Montana 39 31 Iowa 40 33 Illinois 41 42 Louisiana 42 36 Nebraska 43 38 Kentucky 44 46 Kansas 45 40 Oklahoma 46 45 Alaska 47 47 West Virginia 48 48 South Dakota 49 49 North Dakota 50 50

Those stats come from the US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). You can find more stats and fun facts about each state via that source. To close out this article, here are short bullet lists of top stats and facts SEIA provides for the 5 states that are leading in terms of percentage of electricity coming from solar energy, as well as charts of their annual solar power installations from 2010–2020:

California

Solar Installed (MW): 28,471.51

28,471.51 National Ranking: 1st (1st in 2019)

1st (1st in 2019) Enough Solar Installed to Power: 7,915,033 homes

7,915,033 homes Percentage of State’s Electricity from Solar: 22.19%

22.19% Solar Jobs: 74,255

74,255 Solar Companies in State: 2,006 (341 Manufacturers, 951 Installers/Developers, 714 Others)

2,006 (341 Manufacturers, 951 Installers/Developers, 714 Others) Total Solar Investment in State: $68,148.93 million

$68,148.93 million Prices have fallen 38% over the last 5 years

38% over the last 5 years Growth Projection and Ranking: 15,208 MW over the next 5 years (ranks 1st)

15,208 MW over the next 5 years (ranks 1st) Number Of Installations: 1,173,243

Massachusetts

Solar Installed (MW): 2,849.47

2,849.47 National Ranking: 8th (14th in 2019)

8th (14th in 2019) Enough Solar Installed to Power: 489,397 homes

489,397 homes Percentage of State’s Electricity from Solar: 17.38%

17.38% Solar Jobs: 10,400

10,400 Solar Companies in State: 419 (71 Manufacturers, 150 Installers/Developers, 198 Others)

419 (71 Manufacturers, 150 Installers/Developers, 198 Others) Total Solar Investment in State: $7,133.69 million

$7,133.69 million Prices have fallen 38% over the last 5 years

38% over the last 5 years Growth Projection and Ranking: 1,418 MW over the next 5 years (ranks 20th)

1,418 MW over the next 5 years (ranks 20th) Number Of Installations: 106,772

Nevada

Solar Installed (MW): 3,612.85

3,612.85 National Ranking: 6th (10th in 2019)

6th (10th in 2019) Enough Solar Installed to Power: 652,128 homes

652,128 homes Percentage of State’s Electricity from Solar: 15.26%

15.26% Solar Jobs: 7,000

7,000 Solar Companies in State: 84 (12 Manufacturers, 39 Installers/Developers, 33 Others)

84 (12 Manufacturers, 39 Installers/Developers, 33 Others) Total Solar Investment in State: $7,185.55 million

$7,185.55 million Prices have fallen 38% over the last 5 years

38% over the last 5 years Growth Projection and Ranking: 4,332 MW over the next 5 years (ranks 5th)

4,332 MW over the next 5 years (ranks 5th) Number Of Installations: 58,026

Vermont

Solar Installed (MW): 358.22

358.22 National Ranking: 25th (28th in 2019)

25th (28th in 2019) Enough Solar Installed to Power: 66,236 homes

66,236 homes Percentage of State’s Electricity from Solar: 15.26%

15.26% Solar Jobs: 1,186

1,186 Solar Companies in State: 60 (10 Manufacturers, 33 Installers/Developers, 17 Others)

60 (10 Manufacturers, 33 Installers/Developers, 17 Others) Total Solar Investment in State: $686.02 million

$686.02 million Prices have fallen 38% over the last 5 years

38% over the last 5 years Growth Projection and Ranking: 251 MW over the next 5 years (ranks 44th)

251 MW over the next 5 years (ranks 44th) Number Of Installations: 8,648

Hawaii

Solar Installed (MW): 1,361.94

1,361.94 National Ranking: 15th (11th in 2019)

15th (11th in 2019) Enough Solar Installed to Power: 335,627 homes

335,627 homes Percentage of State’s Electricity from Solar: 14.27%

14.27% Solar Jobs: 2,484

2,484 Solar Companies in State: 94 (3 Manufacturers, 65 Installers/Developers, 26 Others)

94 (3 Manufacturers, 65 Installers/Developers, 26 Others) Total Solar Investment in State: $3,579.91 million

$3,579.91 million Prices have fallen 38% over the last 5 years

38% over the last 5 years Growth Projection and Ranking: 1,356 MW over the next 5 years (ranks 22nd)

1,356 MW over the next 5 years (ranks 22nd) Number Of Installations: 88,641

Any further thoughts on these rankings or any of these states?

