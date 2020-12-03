New Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Almost As Quick As A Cheetah

December 3rd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

As advanced as modern automobile tech is, few cars can compete with a cheetah in a 0–60 mph sprint. Ford has just released a new version of the Mustang Mach-E, the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, and I thought I’d point out that it’s as quick as or quicker than a cheetah. Turns out, I was wrong — it isn’t. (A cheetah can get up to 60 mph in about 3 seconds.) But it is extremely quick by automobile standards, and far quicker than my Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) — which seems faster than any non-Tesla on the road but takes 5.3 seconds to reach 60 mph.

In fact, the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition’s 0–60 mph time of 3.5 seconds is the same as we were thrilled to see from the Tesla Model 3 Performance in 2018 (the Model 3 Performance now makes that sprint in 3.1 seconds). It’s crazy fast — blisteringly fast. Furthermore, having instant torque, it is probably quicker than a cheetah for a bit of the sprint to 60 mph, maybe from 0–30 mph. It will also leave any gasmobile in the dust. There are a few that could cross the 60 mph marker quicker, but not many, and the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance will always blow dust in their windshield for at least a moment.

Also, comparing the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance to a Model 3 Performance is not fair or logical, since the Mustang Mach-E is an SUV/crossover, not a sedan. If you line up the specs for the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance with the specs for the Tesla Model Y Performance SUV/crossover, you can see that they are currently the same — the Model Y Performance also takes 3.5 seconds to get to 60 mph.

That’s impressive. Tesla is known for developing extremely high-performance electric vehicles with great efficiency and record-shattering 0–60 mph times. The fact that the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance matches the Model Y Performance is no small feat and a testament to Ford’s superb electric vehicle “Team Edison” crew. I would bet money that if you polled Tesla fans — or even broader EV fans — a year ago and asked if the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance would be as quick as the Model Y Performance in 2021, the large majority and more than half, respectively, would say no.

Here are some more specs for the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance:

480 horsepower (358 kilowatts)

634 lb-ft of torque (860 newton-meters)

235 miles of range

Yes, the Model Y offers 303 miles of range and costs $60,000, which is probably a fair bit less than Mustang Mach-E GT Performance (we don’t have pricing yet), since the basic Mustang Mach-E GT (0–60 mph of 3.8 seconds) is $60,500. However, Ford electric vehicle buyers are still eligible for a $7500 tax credit, whereas Tesla buyers are not. Also, if you have $60,000 to drop on a new car, what’s a few thousand more? The most important thing is that now, people who want a high-performance electric crossover have two brands to choose from, each with their own styling on corporate history. Both crossovers can body slam any “competing” gasoline crossover and send them to the crusher (and are only beat by far more expensive — presumably in the case of the Mustang Mach-E — crossovers and SUVs). Both are packed with high tech and offer a futuristic feel.

Here are a few more notes on the performance features of the newest version of the Mustang Mach-E:

19-inch front brakes with red-painted Brembo ® calipers

calipers 20-inch machined-face Ebony Black-painted pockets paired with 245/45R20 Pirelli summer tires and MagneRide ® damping

damping “With the driver in mind, the front seats are Ford Performance-sculpted with Performance Gray ActiveX material featuring metallic stitching and unique Miko perforated reflective inserts.”

“The instrument panel is enhanced by a unique aluminum appliqué, while the rear of the vehicle sports a Performance Edition GT badge.”

Sounds appealing. I certainly wouldn’t mind a week (or month) with one to put it through the paces!

The Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition won’t be rolling into parking spaces until the summer of 2021, but you can reserve one here right now. If you’ve already reserved a Mustang Mach-E GT, you can upgrade to the Performance Edition package when you complete your order in the spring of 2021.

