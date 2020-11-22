Ex-Lotus & McLaren Engineer Mike Kerr Joins Everrati: Iconic Cars Re-Made For An Electric Revolution

November 22nd, 2020 by Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai

Ex-Lotus and McLaren Engineer Mike Kerr has joined Everrati (London-based Everrati was previously known as Ionic Cars) as the new Director of Engineering. “Everrati are specialists in the combination of automotive ‘aesthetics & technology’; fully refurbishing bodywork, customising interiors, and converting the vehicle into a state-of-the-art electric car,” says Justin Lunny, Chief Executive Officer of Everrati.

“Our vision is to create the world’s most iconic electric cars; re-conceiving iconic internal combustion engine ‘ICE’ cars into perfectly, cosmetically-preserved & improved, technically advanced, fully emissions and regulations compliant electric vehicles – preserving heritage by introducing an EV engineered future.”

Mike Kerr has joined Everrati to help it realize this vision, leveraging his experience leading the engineering and delivery of high-performance automotive powertrain solutions over the past 25 years, bringing admirable knowledge to the fast-expanding team behind Everrati.

“The classic car market has seen little in the way of innovation. Values have continued to climb, and ownership is as popular as ever, however, the dilemma facing many existing, and would be, owners is that most of these magnificent motoring icons will likely be banned from cities within 5-10 years due to their emissions. We fully believe the time is right to disrupt the sector and produce beautiful, usable iconic cars for thought-leaders concerned with sustainability,” says Justin Lunny. Mike’s experience with electric propulsion will help Everrati’s innovation push in converting iconic cars to electric. Mike worked on the Evija hyper-car program at Lotus, before joining Everrati earlier this year. Mike was also responsible for the P1 and Speedtail hybrid hyper-car drivelines whilst at McLaren, and developed its first V6 hybrid Sportscar driveline, due to be released in 2021.

“Hyper-cars represent an opportunity to test and develop the very latest cutting edge automotive technologies. The increasing number of electric hyper-cars now in development reflects just how rapidly EV technologies have come, to provide the highest performing powertrain solution available.” — Mike Kerr

“Whilst these hyper-cars race to be the next performance automotive icons of the future, at Everrati we understand that the vehicles we produce have already won the race to be true automotive icons. So, our job at Everrati is to therefore use those same EV technologies to respectfully improve our cars where required, but reliably ensure these already iconic classics maintain their value and appeal, to continue their own race towards a different low carbon future.”

Some purists may not yet be sold on the whole conversion of iconic cars to electric, which is why some players always emphasize that their conversions are completely reversible. Everrati, founded in 2019, is dedicated to lowering the environmental impact of iconic cars by replacing combustion engines with high-tech electric powertrains. Everrati wants to win over even the staunchest of purists by reflecting the upmost respect for these iconic vehicles and their unique identity. Everrati both preserves and revitalizes the vehicles, offering unparalleled luxury, performance, and high-tech electric power. Compassionately restoring each masterpiece, Everrati not only replaces the traditional combustion engine with a state-of-the-art, custom engineered electric powertrain, but also offers a full interior refit following the customer’s chosen spec.

This conversion industry for classic cars is growing and we hope to see more classic cars given a new lease of life as electric vehicles. Jaguar Classic had planned to build an electric e-Type ‘Zero’ but has since halted its project, and Lunaz recently unveiled an electric classic Rolls-Royce.

Everrati has already given a new lease of life to the breath-taking Mercedes-Benz SL ‘Pagoda’ and also the iconic Porsche 964 Targa, both of which are available to specify in a range of colors and trim to suit customer requirements. Further ambitious conversions include Land Rovers and E-Type Jaguars. The original Pagoda was Paul Bracq’s styling masterpiece. The Mercedes-Benz (W113 SL) was built to exceptional standards, and Everrati’s refresh looks to maintain that. Everrati maintains the Pagoda’s structural integrity, and the conversion is 100% reversible, maintaining its value & options into the future. The vehicle’s upgrade is CAD-designed & optimized. A brand new 57 kWh battery pack with advanced battery management and temperature control forms the heart of the new masterpiece. The electric Pagoda has a range of over 160 miles. Here are some images of Everrati’s electric Pagoda. Everrati’s electric Pagoda starts from about £250,000.

All images courtesy of Everrati











