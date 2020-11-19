Tesla Is Now Selling Its Branded USB Drive

November 19th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Tesla is selling its branded USB drives that we first noticed in some 2021 Model 3 refresh videos. Actually, this is going to sound like some type of weird coincidence, or maybe magic — let’s go with magic — but while I was writing this article (the first look at the 2021 Model 3, which was centered around a video by Driving UpCar), I first noticed the USB drive in the host’s hands and thought that this would be a really cool accessory for the Tesla shop. I paused, took a screenshot of the video, and tweeted it to Elon on Twitter.

Idea for you @elonmusk, Tesla should sell these for those of us who like buying flash drives. Easy sales and gives us Tesla fans another way to support Tesla. pic.twitter.com/TS8T0UGoRk — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) November 6, 2020

When I said “those of us who like buying flash drives,” it was a mental reminder for myself to get one, as I need something to store all of my gem and mineral content on as well as some of the videos of my rescue kitties when they were babies. I keep forgetting to pick one up when I’m at the store, even though my phone storage notification is a nag and keeps telling me I have no space.

Anyway, I tweeted it and forgot about it until today, when I saw a few people tagging me while sharing this article by Drive Tesla Canada. The new USB drive, which is part of the upgrade that moved a USB port to the glovebox, has 64GB of storage, while Tesla has added one to its store that offers double that — 128GB. I’d say it’s well worth the $35 price tag, especially when you add in the free shipping that Tesla provides.

Whether or not my tweet was noticed by someone at Tesla who was able to add it isn’t really important, but Tesla is well known for listening to its fans and customers, which is a great aspect of the company. Hopefully, the shot glasses for Teslaquila will be next up — and maybe giving Earl (@28DelaysLater) the FSD Beta update. Rooting for you, Earl.

I really appreciate the advocacy. https://t.co/BSkVkvpbpW — 🐶Earl of Frunkpuppy🐶 (@28delayslater) November 19, 2020

Another idea for the Tesla shop is diecast models of the Model Y and Cybertruck. The holiday season is around the corner, and it would be perfect if Tesla added these to the shop.

When do we get Model Y and cybertruck diecast models? These two need a sibling. pic.twitter.com/A7XsK044NN — Jessica Meckmann 👀 (@meckimac) July 11, 2020

Disclaimer: I'm a Tesla shareholder and support Tesla's mission, which is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.









