Tesla Tequila Is Here — See If Your State Allows Shipments

November 5th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Tesla has finally released its Tesla Tequila, lovingly nicknamed ‘Teslaquila” by many in the Tesla community. You can buy up to 2 bottles for $250 each. Having just celebrated my birthday yesterday, I splurged and treated myself to a bottle.

Just bought a bottle of Teslaquila!!!@elonmusk please sign it—my birthday was yesterday. This is my present to myself. Buy your Teslaquila at https://t.co/n3UGhyTRY3 pic.twitter.com/NXJKtNpDxo — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) November 5, 2020

How Tesla Tequila Is Made

Tesla Tequila is an exclusive, small-tat premium de agave tequila añejo that is made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves. It has been aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and then poured into a hand-blown glass bottle. According to Tesla’s Tequila page, the flavor is that of dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. The bottle is beautifully designed into a lightning bolt that symbolizes what Tesla is all about.

Tesla Tequila is produced by Nosotros Tequila, which has won a Double Gold award for its “World’s Best-Tasting Tequila.” Nosotros has unique sourcing of its agave, half from the highlands of Jalisco and half from the lowlands. Both of its tequila products, blanco and reposado, are made with Blue Weber agave.

Blanco is also known as silver tequila and one of the best for mixing. It is often bottled right after its final distillation — often held in stainless steel, oak, or other containers for less than 60 days. Reposado, which means restful or rested, often refers to tequilas that have been aged for at least two months in oak barrels.

Tesla Tequila is reposado and is made from the blanco and placed in barrels that have been lightly charred. The burnt wood interacts with the tequila over time to create a flavor while mellowing the raw spirit. The website noted that most tequilas are aged in old American oak barrels — they use French which has a softer profile and touch that complements the agave. The taste has notes of honey, cinnamon, vanilla, and even butterscotch.

Unfortunately, not every state will allow its residents to purchase a bottle, but luckily, Louisiana is not one of those states. The states that allow shipments are:

Alabama.

Arizona.

California.

Colorado.

Connecticut.

Delaware.

District of Columbia.

Florida.

Idaho.

Illinois.

Indiana.

Iowa.

Louisiana.

Maryland.

Massachusetts.

Mississippi.

Nevada.

New Hampshire.

New Jersey.

New Mexico.

New York.

Ohio.

Oklahoma.

Oregon.

Pennsylvania.

Rhode Island.

Tennessee.

Texas.

Virginia.

Washington.

Wisconsin.

In order to receive it, someone 21 years or older must sign for the order. The package will not be left on the doorstep. I did have someone ask me about ordering it and not receiving a confirmation email. In my case, it was in my spam folder. So, be sure to check there.

Also, the online store I bought my Tesla Tequila from is powered by SpeakeasyCo., which allows for a company (in this case Tesla) to sell alcohol directly onto their website while remaining compliant with the law. You can purchase your own bottle of TeslaTequila here. Tesla noted on its website that deliveries of its newest product are expected to begin at the end of the year. So we may be ringing in 2021 with Tesla Tequila.

Tequila & Sustainability

In 2019, VinePair spoke with Antionio Rodriguez, director of production at Patrón. He pointed out that Agave is not in danger even though 2018 news reports expressed fears of an agave shortage that was threatening tequila and mezcal production. Rodriguez noted that Patrón, which was established in 1989, has operated a sustainable business since it started. The distillery’s state, Hacienda Patrón, composts scrap agave and other organic material, grows its own food for the company’s cafeteria, and even has a custom water treatment facility.

When it comes to sustainability, Rodriguez believes that it’s “not only waste treatment, but what you do for the people.” Patrón wasn’t the only company mentioned in that 2019 article. Casa Nobel Tequila’s founder Jose “pepe” Hermosillo said, “Tequila can be an extremely sustainable industry when distillers take the time and care needed to give back to the Earth.”

The article also noted that you can choose a better tequila by making sure that it is made with 100% Blue Weber agave plants.

Another qualification is that it is bat-friendly. This project created by the Tequila Interchange Project and the Institute of Ecology of the National Autonomous University of Mexico encourages producers to allow a portion of plants to flower. Another piece of advice from the article noted that any bottle below the mid $20s is considered cheap — one should be willing to pay for a better product.









