New Vauxhall Mokka-e vs. 1903 Vauxhall Light Car

November 7th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The Vauxhall Mokka-e (aka Opel Mokka-e), as we’ve written before, is one of the more interesting and compelling new electric vehicles in Europe (it’s not available beyond Europe). To drum up a bit more attention for the EV, Vauxhall has gone deep into its roots to compare it to Vauxhall Heritage’s 1903 “Light Car,” which it claims is the oldest 4 seat Vauxhall.

“In 1903, when the very first model rolled off the line, it was already ahead of its game. The 5hp Light Car’s design was remarkably prescient, with a chassis integrated into the lower part of its body as a steel structure – this, when many rivals relied on heavy ladder frames to underpin their cars.”

Regarding the Mokka-e, here are a handful of specs and facts about the cool new EV:

200 miles of range, 80% battery charge, can be added in 30 minutes on an ultrafast charger.

100 kW (136hp) electric motor

260 Nm of torque

11 kW onboard charger

8 year/100,000 mile warranty

£30,840 for the SE Nav Premium model after the government’s Plug-in Car Grant.

“The Mokka-e comes with a full complement of driver assist features including a front collision warning system with automatic city hazard braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, traffic sign detection, fatigue detection, and adaptive cruise control.”

“All in all, the Mokka-e is exactly what many new car customers are looking for — a stylish electric SUV with modern safety features and adequate range at an affordable price. Opel is now taking orders for the Mokka-e with deliveries beginning in the spring of 2021. Here’s hoping they build enough to meet the demand.”











