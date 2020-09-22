Opel Mokka-e Electric SUV Breaks Cover, Starts At €32,990

September 22nd, 2020 by Steve Hanley

The Opel Mokka-e is a competent and stylish SUV that now comes in a battery electric version. What will gladden the hearts of many Europeans who want to drive an electric SUV is the starting price — €32,990 in Germany before the current government incentive of €9,000. A third of that is paid by the manufacturer, which means it is subject to the value added tax, but that still makes the Mokka-e one of the least expensive electric SUVs on the market. The price in the UK is £30,840 for the SE Nav Premium model after the government’s Plug-in Car Grant.

In a press release, Opel says the Mokka-e comes with a 100 kW (136hp) electric motor and 260 Nm of torque. It also has an 11 kW on-board charger. Customers can choose between three driving modes — Normal, Eco and Sport — to suit their driving requirements and energy consumption. The car is capable of 100 kW rapid DC charging, which can bring a depleted battery back to an 80% state of charge in 30 minutes. The car’s lithium ion battery is covered by an eight year/100,000 mile warranty. The Mokka-e drivetrain is shared with other electric cars in the PSA Group from electric delivery vans to the Peugeot e-2008 and the Corsa-e small car.

The Mokka-e and its gasoline and diesel powered siblings are built on Opel’s new Common Modular Platform which is up to 120 kg lighter and 12.5 cm shorter than the prior chassis — a holdover from when Opel was owned by General Motors. It is also stiffer, which gives the car a more athletic response to driver inputs. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard equipment.

The Mokka-e comes with a full complement of driver assist features including a front collision warning system with automatic city hazard braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, traffic sign detection, fatigue detection, and adaptive cruise control.

All in all, the Mokka-e is exactly what many new car customers are looking for — a stylish electric SUV with modern safety features and adequate range at an affordable price. Opel is now taking orders for the Mokka-e with deliveries beginning in the spring of 2021. Here’s hoping they build enough to meet the demand.











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode