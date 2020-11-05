MG Makes Fun Of “Dinosaur Drivers” In UK

November 5th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The British brand MG Motor, which is now owned by a Chinese company, is having a bit of a revival in the region thanks to its quite competitive and affordable MG ZS EV. And MG knows it. It has a humorous way of making some fun out of it, too. A new TV commercial in the UK.

The commercial, perhaps a bit risqué since it teases consumers, implies that people not driving electric cars “dinosaur drivers.” I love the joke, but I do wonder a bit how a normal person would view such a commercial.

This electric car campaign is called “Electric for Everyone,” highlighting MG’s highly affordable push into the EV market. Also noteworthy is that MG plans to sell more than 50% electric vehicles in 2021, the most aggressive target for a non-Tesla automaker I know of. That explains a bit why MG feels fine making fun of non-electric drivers. Of course, it is also just a bit fun. Have a watch:

Approximately one third of MG’s sales this year are electrics. “MG’s incredible value, 7 year warranty and great range of cars have really captured the imagination of Britain’s car buying public and have helped it strategically grow both its sales and its dealer network, which will comprise of 120 sites before the end of the year,” the company notes.

In the new TV ad, MG uses the tagline “it’s a new era.” Indeed. It sure is.

