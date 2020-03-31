MG Donates 100 Electric Crossovers To Healthcare Workers In UK

March 31st, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Rather than try to make or procure ventilators to help healthcare workers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, British automaker MG decided to stick to something it knew a little better — cars. In particular, MG Motor UK announced that it would contribute 100 of its ZS EV electric crossovers to National Health Service (NHS) locations around the country.

“The vehicles will be issued to healthcare workers who are needed to aid the large influx of those who have contracted the COVID-19 illness,” Autoblog writes.

Unfortunately for the healthcare workers, this is not an Oprah “you get one, and you get one, and you get one” moment for them, as the vehicles aren’t their permanently. They are being provided for up to 6 months in the midst of the crisis. Nonetheless, up to 6 months of electric driving is something to appreciate in these trying times.

“We want to do our bit to help the country to come through this uncertain time,” MG Motor UK Head of Sales and Marketing Daniel Gregorious said in the press release regarding the donation (which may have also been aimed at inspiring consumer affection amidst the emotional times). “By providing 100 electric cars to our NHS heroes, we hope that we will help to keep healthcare moving so that as many people as possible can receive the support they need.”

The MG ZS EV has popped up as quite a compelling and popular new electric vehicle. In a CleanTechnica exclusive published in December, I shared a Bank of America Merrill Lynch study showing that an MG ZS EV would save a typical Brit several thousand pounds in just three years compared to a diesel Nissan Qashqai. (The air quality and health benefits should not be neglected in this time of crisis either.) Fleet buyers would save even more, greater than £15,000 in 3 years between the employer and employee. Part of this is due new UK incentives that benefit pure electric vehicles — again, for the purpose of cutting harmful and extremely costly air pollution and CO2 emissions. The British automaker may be using the coronavirus pandemic for some good PR, but all the better, as enormously more people die from air pollution than will ever die from COVID-19.

Here were some of the charts and tables from that Bank of America Merrill Lynch study mentioned above:





