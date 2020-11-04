Peugeot Study Shows Kids Are Pushing Parents To Buy EVs

November 4th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

A recent UK study by the French brand Peugeot indicates that more than two-thirds of England’s children say they believe electric and plug-in hybrid cars are good for the planet, with over 55% of parents admitting that their children told them that they should buy an EV. Do kids these days have the power to annoy their parents into doing the right thing?

The study surveyed 1250 children between the ages of 7 and 12, as well as their parents and guardians. Among other interesting tidbits, the study revealed that more than 54% of children have tried to get their parents to be more environmentally friendly around the house by reusing or recycling different items. And, what’s more, they’re actively pushing their parents to buy an electrified vehicle.

“It’s great to see the next generation of car buyers so interested in full electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, and to know that they understand the positive impact these vehicles have on the environment,” explains David Peel, managing director of Peugeot UK. “With this in mind, it’s really positive to see through our research how influential children are in the purchase decisions their parents make.”

All of that’s great, and it’s a cute survey and all, but I (as a fat American, perhaps) have a hard time getting excited about numbers like this. At least, I did, but that was before I stumbled across one other number revealed by Peugeot’s vehicle survey: 72.2 — as in, seventy-two point two percent of parents and guardians said that their children were either consulted or directly involved in the selection of the family’s next car.

Like, I don’t have any actual numbers, but I feel like 72.2% is a higher number than the percentage of spouses involved in a new vehicle purchase, and it kind of jives with my version of reality. I’ve seen dozens of moms and dads bring their kids into motorcycles dealerships to help them pick out their new weekend toys. The spouse? If they’re involved at all, it’s only at the very end of the process, and often long after that “This is the one!” moment has passed.

All in all, it was a fun way for Peugeot to make us all feel a little bit better in the knowledge that the kids are alright. At least in the UK, that is. It was also a great way for Peugeot to announce that every vehicle in its line would have an electric or hybrid option available by the 2023 model year. Which is good for Chrysler, too, come to think of it. Anything else I’m missing? Scroll on down to the comments section and let us know what you think of this little academic exercise.

Source | Images: Peugeot, via AutoExpress UK.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episodes