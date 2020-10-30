Kids Get Parents To Buy Electric Cars

October 30th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Last year, we learned that kids really, really love Tesla. As part of that, from speaking to Tesla sales staff and former sales staff, I learned that kids are quite often the reason their parents buy a Tesla. What happens is they are so enthusiastic about Tesla that they strongly encourage their parents to go into a Tesla store, test drive a car, and then buy a car of course.

Additionally, younger humans tend to be more concerned about global heating and climate catastrophe (if they are old enough to learn what these are) and can be quite effective implicitly and explicitly and guilting their parents into considering an electric car.

Naturally, once you give someone a Tesla test drive, they are sold and you can just shut your yapper.

What I didn’t realize is that kids are getting their parents to buy other electric cars as well.

According to Peugeot, “more than half of children surveyed in Britain want their parents to be more environmentally friendly, including switching to electric or plug-in HYBRID vehicles.” And these are seriously kids, not young adults — 7–12 years old. 1,235 such children were surveyed.

“More than two-thirds of children in the study said they have started caring more for the environment in recent years, with 67.8% of all children believing electric and plug-in vehicles are good for the planet. More than half of the parents taking part (55.3%) said their children would like them to own an electric car going forward.”

These kids are empowered, too. 72.2% of them said that their parents involve or consult them in shopping decisions such as the car-buying process.

Peugeot UK collected these responses in coordination with a marketing campaign to promote several new or new-ish electrified Peugeot models. Skipping over the conventional hybrids (who wants those nowadays?), these models include the Peugeot e-2008, Peugeot e-208, and Peugeot 3008 PHEV.

The e-208 actually won the European Car of the Year 2020 award. All of these vehicles have been pretty well received in the EV world and in the broader auto world. They may not be as popular with kids as Teslas, but the kids in the pictures above sure do look cheerful!

Perhaps we should try polling kids next time we do a round of electric vehicle surveys.

