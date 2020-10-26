You Can Take A Virtual Test Drive Of The Nissan ARIYA At Smarter Mobility Africa Live!

October 26th, 2020 by Remeredzai Joseph Kuhudzai

Smarter Mobility Africa is Back! Smarter Mobility Africa LIVE is a creative 3-day summit, including walking, cycling & shared transport, public transport, and electric vehicles. It will unpack the smarter mobility landscape in Africa, including the challenges and opportunities brought about by COVID-19 and the progress of the government’s Green Economy Strategy.

I attended last year’s edition in October in Pretoria, South Africa. It seems like a long time ago now, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world at the beginning of the year. One of the highlights of last year’s edition was the opportunity for delegates to test drive some electric vehicles. Several battery electric vehicles (BEVs) were available for delegates to drive. There were over 250 test drives at last year’s event. These included test drives of South Africa’s Car of The Year, the Jaguar I Pace. You can check out one of the test drives of the Jaguar I Pace here and also check out some of the other vehicles that were part of the exhibition here.

Smarter Mobility Africa returns this week, and like a lot of things this year it will be a virtual event. The test drives are also going virtual. This year you can take a virtual test drive of the Nissan Ariya. Nissan was actually the first OEM to introduce electric vehicles (EV) in South Africa with the original Nissan Leaf. We certainly hope Nissan will bring the Ariya to South Africa and the rest of the continent next year. Will these virtual test drives grow to be the new normal? If selling car sales online grow then virtual test drives could really become part of the car buying experience.

I will be attending this year’s edition as well and I am looking forward to the discussions on all the developments in the mobility space from across the continent. There is a whole day set aside for electric vehicles, which is pretty cool! There are a lot of exciting things happening on the continent in the electric vehicle space and since the conference has gone virtual, it makes it easier for people to join in from all over the world. Check the conference agenda to see some of the sessions and topics. Its really great to see an Africa-focused summit on smarter mobility.

Images of Nissan Ariya courtesy of Nissan









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode