Norwegian Importer Expects EVs To Claim 90% Of Volkswagen Sales In 2021

October 11th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

The all new Volkswagen ID.3 was the best selling electric car in Norway in September, outpacing the vaunted Tesla Model 3. There are lots of reasons for that, not the least of which is that the ID.3 is the new kid on the block and many folks like to own the newest new thing. For another, Volkswagen has always been a top seller in the Norwegian market, where the ubiquitous Golf topped the sales charts year after year, so the company has name brand recognition in the Land of the Midnight Sun, despite the awfulness of the company’s diesel cheating scandal.

Norway has some of the most aggressive EV incentives of any country in the world, so it’s no surprise the lion’s share of new car sales in the country are electrics. The nation expects to be the first to ban the sale of gasoline and diesel powered cars by 2025. Goals are all well in good but they have to be backed up with policies that support them. Just last week, the Norwegian government released its 2021 budget and it includes an extension of its zero tax policy on fully electric cars. That extension will allow manufacturers to better predict sales of electric vehicles in the coming year.

Harald A. Moeller AS is the Norwegian importer of Volkswagen cars, including the Audi, Skoda and SEAT brands. It told Reuters after the new budget was released, “This allows us to be confident in saying we can hit 90% electric car sales next year. Customers will have access to an even greater selection of electric cars in most segments in 2021.” The importer expects sales of electric cars from Volkswagen Group to reach 90% in 2021, up from 60% in 2020.

Norway’s push for electric cars has been spectacularly successful. In September, more than 81% of all cars sold in the country were either battery electrics (61.6%) or pug-in hybrids (20.1%). As CleanTechnica contributor Maximilian Holland observes, “Eventually monthly sales [of the ID.3] will settle to steadier volumes, and it will be interesting to see what those will be. The ID.3 will no doubt become a very popular choice, and deservedly so, judging by early reviews.”









