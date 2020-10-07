Segway Launches C80 Electric Moped — With Pedals!

October 7th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

The original Segway self-standing scooter may not have ever reached the commercial success that its initial levels of “city-defining” hype may have suggested, but the latest product from the reborn Segway-Ninebot brand may be able to reach a much bigger audience. That’s not because it will be even more forward-looking than its predecessor, but because the new Segway C80 is bringing back an idea from the past that’s more current than ever: the moped!

As electrified bicycles take over a bigger and bigger chunk of the post-COVID transportation landscape in the US, the idea of pedaling yourself to work or play doesn’t seem as alien to Americans as it might have even last year. Even so, some people might prefer the option of putting their feet down and just scooting. If only now and then.

That’s where Segway’s new C80 moped comes into play. It’s a true electrified moped with the option of motivating you with its motor, its pedals, or a combination of both. Those pedals also allow the little two-wheeler to avoid a number of the costs and taxes that more powerful, motor-only electric scooters like the Vespa Elettrica or NIU NQi GTS are usually subject to.

Moreover, with an exclusive launch day special price of $1,899 (compared to $2,099) that’s paired with free shipping, the Segway-Ninebot C80 carries a price tag that’s just a fraction of the Vespa’s.

For that price, you get a connected commuter with a 20 MPH top speed, front and rear suspension, disc brakes, a sturdy-looking luggage rack, LED lighting, and a fully digital LCD instrument pod. You also get more than 50 miles of electric range, thanks to a removable battery that’s great for easy charging at home or at the office, even if you don’t have access to “traditional” EV charging at work or home.

And, yeah — it feels a bit weird to think of something like traditional EV charging, doesn’t it? It certainly felt weird to type it, anyway!

You can find out more about the Segway-Ninebot eMoped C80 here, in the official video released by Segway parent company Xiaomi. You’ll see all the features I already talked about, as well as a few more like the simple red-orange-blue handlebar lighting that helps you maximize driving range. Check it out for yourself, then let us know what you think in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Segway-Ninebot C80 Moped











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode