Citroën ë-C4 Rolls Forward — UK Pricing Out, Orders Open

October 7th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

New electric vehicle models keep rolling out … in Europe and China. Two new models that just took significant steps forward in Europe are the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Citroën ë-C4.

I wrote about the Citroën ë-C4 on June 30 when it was revealed. What we have now, aside from news that Citroën has opened up the order books for the ë-C4, is pricing. The ë-C4’s starting price is £29,180 MRRP OTR (after the Plug-in Car Grant has been applied) in the UK. That’s a little more than £8,000 more than the conventional C4, also just hitting the market.

If you order now, you’re supposed to receive the ë-C4 in early 2021. As reported previously, the ë-C4’s rated range is 350 km (217 miles), from a 50 kWh battery. It has up to 100 kW of fast charging, and 11 kW of AC charging. Even 200 miles a day, though, would be 73,000 miles a year, almost 10 times more than the UK average (7,900 miles/year).

The ë-C4 has an attractive compact hatchback design with SUV-type styling that is especially popular right now. It allows for easy entry and exit, as well as a somewhat higher seating position that people tend to find appealing.

One cool feature of the vehicle that I didn’t previously notice is that you can customize it — particularly the color scheme — a lot. The company notes that you can choose from “31 combinations of body colours and Colour Packs.”

Other details, such as lights, seats, suspension, driver-assist features, and infotainment, can be found here. Suffice it to say, though, the features are mostly what you’d expect in 2020. There is a head-up display, which is a rather new feature being commonly included in mid-market vehicles.











