Tesla Delivers Record 139,300 Vehicles In 3rd Quarter — New Graphs & Chart

October 2nd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Tesla has released its 3rd quarter production and delivery numbers. The total figures for both production and deliveries were new quarterly records for the company — and by far.

The previous quarterly delivery record was 112,000 vehicles, in the 4th quarter of 2019. Last quarter’s 139,300 deliveries were more than 27,000 units higher.

Recovering from the covid-19 related downtime, you can see a spike in sales (deliveries) last quarter for the Model 3 and Model Y. The larger and more expensive Model S and Model X, meanwhile, stayed down in the ditch.

The vehicle production total was more than 5,000 vehicles higher than the vehicle delivery number.

“In terms of days of sales, new vehicle inventory declined further in Q3 as we continue to improve our delivery efficiency,” Tesla added.

Tesla no longer splits out all model sales and production. It combines Model S with Model X and Model 3 with Model Y. As such this last graph is based on a few estimates. I do think it gives a good sense of the split, and I’ve refined or tweaked my own assumptions by looking at Troy Teslike’s expectations for the 3rd quarter.

We expect to have more analysis and discussion of these numbers in coming days, but in the interest of timeliness, for now, take a look and let us know your own thoughts on these numbers and trends!









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode