Tesla Owners Club NY Is Helping Families In Need — Here’s How You Can, Too

September 16th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Tesla Owners Club of New York is teaming up with Westside Campaign Against Hunger (WSCAH) and Helping Hands Community (HHC) to help families in need. On September 24, the groups will deliver free food boxed for Manhattan families that are struggling. Food pantries offer lifelines to many across the nation — especially now as Covid-19 has left millions of Americans unemployed. Usually, food banks do not offer delivery, but in New York, Tesla owners are stepping up to make this happen.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 31.3 million people who were “unable to work at some point in the last 4 weeks because their employer closed or lost business due to the coronavirus pandemic.” The Bureau also pointed out that of the 31.3 million out of work due to the pandemic, 55% were employed at the time of the July survey. 31% of those whose work had been stopped during the previous 4 weeks were unemployed and 15% were in not in the labor force.

Families that depend on services such as food pantries usually have to go pick up the food. Some of these families may not even own a car. There have been times, growing up, that my mother was unable to get food from a food bank because we didn’t have a car or a way to get the groceries home. Imagine that compounded with a pandemic. This risks and challenges multiply. So, in New York, Tesla owners are aiming to help out. They will deliver food boxes from WSCAH to those in need, helping those who are the most vulnerable to Covid-19 stay home and safe.

Each Tesla will be loaded with 10-15 food boxes in both their trunks and the frunks. WSCAH will provide a quick orientation along with the addresses and instructions for no-contact delivery. The charity will also supply Tesla owners with PPE if they need it. Tesla owners should plan to spend around two hours delivering the food to their list of recipients. For Tesla owners in New York who want to help, here is what you do:

RSVP to the event.

Create an account with Helping Hands Community. Be sure to read the Community Guidelines. Be prepared for a short background check. (Safety is the most important thing!)



Timeline & Sponsors

10:00 AM: Tesla Owners Arrive

10:15 AM: WSCAH Orientation

10:30 AM: Food Box Loading

10:45 AM: Tesla Food Box Deliveries Begin

EVANNEX donated a frunk cooler that will be given to one lucky volunteer — at random. This will be given away before the Tesla vehicles makes their deliveries. Volunteers will also receive a 20% discount code for the Tesla Shop.

How You Can Help

You don’t have to be in New York to help. Many have been donating to help with relief in the aftermath of several natural disasters — hurricane relief for those in Louisiana and relief for those fleeing the devastating wildfires on the West Coast, for example. If you have it to spare, you can donate directly to these two charities as well.

Helping Hands Community is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to serving those who are most vulnerable to Covid-19. These are senior citizens, people with preexisting medical conditions, and those with compromised immune systems. These conditions are what makes them most vulnerable to the fast-spreading disease. Learn more here.

WSCAH is a nonprofit organization that focuses on these three core values: Dignity, Community, and Choice. It incorporates these into all aspects of its work. The nonprofit members value their community and make sure that all of their customers are treated with dignity and respect. The charity serves at least 22,000 hungry New Yorkers every year and distributes 1.6 million pounds of healthy food to those in need. They help ease the pain of hunger while helping those in need in a way that shows respect and dignity — and gives them the option for healthier food. Donate here.

If you’d like to help your own community — wherever you may be — The Washington Post has a list of a few national charities, such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which will help fund groceries for children that are participating in clubs all across the country. Feeding America, which has been onsite in Lake Charles to provide relief for Hurricane Laura, is also on that list.









